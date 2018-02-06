Shake Shack planning to open on the Country Club Plaza

Shake Shack plans a fall opening on the Country Club Plaza.

The chain — described as a modern day roadside burger stand — is taking the former Talbots space at 239 W. 47th St.

The menu will include its ShackBurger (made with 100 percent all-natural Angus beef), chicken sandwiches (100 percent all-natural cage-free), crinkle-cut fries, flat-top 100 percent all-natural Vienna beef hot dogs, non-GMO potato buns, craft beers, wine, hand-spun shakes, and a selection of frozen custard concretes in collaboration with local food purveyors and made with real sugar (no corn syrup) and milk from dairy farmers who pledge not to use artificial growth hormones.

SIGN UP

The 3,562-square-foot space, at the corner of 47th Street and Central, also will have an outdoor patio.

Shake Shack has built a bit of a cult following since it was founded in 2004 in New York City. It now has more than 90 locations in 19 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 50 internationally.