Plaza Shake Shack will open in early September with some local flavors

Cult favorite Shake Shack plans an 11 a.m. opening Sept. 6 on the Country Club Plaza.

The first 100 people in line will receive a custom T-shirt from Charlie Hustle — one of the local touches the New York-based chain will feature.

The restaurant also will have several fresh-made frozen custard concretes, including the Pie Oh My, a vanilla custard with a slice of seasonal pie from Ashleigh’s Bake Shop in Westport.

Craft beers will include offerings from Boulevard Brewing Co., Torn Label Brewing Co. and Crane Brewing, along with Shake Shack’s exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister Ale. It also will serve Shack red and white wines from the Gotham Project.

SIGN UP

Shake Shack is described as a “modern day roadside burger stand” known for its ShackBurger (made with 100 percent all-natural Angus beef), chicken sandwiches (made with 100 percent all-natural cage-free chicken), flat-top 100 percent all-natural Vienna beef hotdogs (no hormones or antibiotics), crinkle-cut fries and cheese fries. Specialties include the ’Shroom Burger — a cheeseburger topped with a fried portobello mushroom.

In addition, desserts include its Shack Attack — chocolate custard with fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough and Mast Brothers Shake Shack dark chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate sprinkles.

A Strawberry Country Crunch concrete will have strawberry puree, a sugar cone and banana.

Shake Shack is taking a prime corner at 239 W. 47th St. with new patio seating. The space formerly housed Talbots.

The 3,562-square-foot restaurant has tabletops made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes and chairs made by Uhuru using sustainable materials.