Cerner Corp. plans to sell off major Kansas City area campus after move to hybrid work

A view of the North Tower (left) and the South Tower at the Cerner Continuous Campus at 10200 Abilities Way in Kansas City, Kan., provides insight to the unique exterior design of the buildings. The Kansas City Star

Cerner Corp. plans to sell off one of its major office campuses this year.

The healthcare IT company informed employees this week that the Continuous Campus near Village West in Kansas City, Kansas, would go on the market next month as the region’s largest private employer considers its long-term real estate needs.

In June, Cerner announced most employees would not be required to return to the office full time after more than a year of working remotely.

Cerner officials said recent internal analysis determined the company, which has campuses across the metro area, has enough space to consolidate employees.

Cerner plans to transition its Wyandotte County employees to two campuses across the state line in South Kansas City. The company says its Realizations Campus and its Innovations Campus are better suited to foster collaboration among staff.

In an internal memo to employees, Cerner said its headquarters would remain here and that executives would discuss real estate changes in Friday’s earnings call with investors. Cerner characterized the campus as “nearly empty already,” but said all remaining staff had been notified of the relocation.

The move did not come as a surprise to officials in Kansas City, Kansas.

“We’ve had a pretty good idea that this was coming,” said Katherine Carttar, economic development director for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.

Cerner promised to bring 4,000 new jobs to fill its 660,000-square-foot complex, which opened in August of 2013.

The loss of a marquee employer won’t go unnoticed, particularly since Cerner’s presence has often been credited with helping to build out the wider Village West area, which includes Children’s Mercy Park and the Legends Outlets Kansas City.

“It’s a big deal,” Carttar said. “That was a large employer.”

But with few workers frequenting the two, eight-story towers, she said the decision to sell may provide a chance to bring new life to the area with a new employer.

“Because it has been underutilized for so long, it’s actually a good opportunity for us,” Carttar said, “So we would like to see them sell it rather than hold it and not have people coming to the office. It’s good Class A office space and hopefully we can get some businesses in there that will actually go to the office and then patronize all the retail and commercial opportunities at The Legends.”