Cerner Corp. board announces departure of CEO Brent Shafer, launches leadership search

Brent Shafer, CEO of Philips North America, will become chief executive of Cerner on Feb. 1. Aaron Lindberg Photography

Cerner Corp. will begin a search for a new chief executive, the company announced Wednesday.

As part of the healthcare IT firm’s quarter earnings report, Cerner announced CEO Brent Shafer would soon depart. A news release said he would continue serving as chairman and CEO until the board has appointed a successor. He will then stay on as as an adviser for one year.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Brent for his leadership, dedication and commitment to advancing client success and the quality of healthcare, particularly with the unprecedented events of the last year,” said William Zollars, the lead independent director of the Cerner board. “The Board believes that now is the right time to identify a successor to Brent who will lead Cerner through its next chapter of growth and shareholder value creation.”

Shafer, who came on board in 2018, is the first outsider to lead the firm since co-founders Neal Patterson, Paul Gorup and Cliff Illig created the company in 1979. Patterson served as chief executive until his death in July 2017.

Shafer has reshaped the executive ranks of Kansas City’s largest private employer.

In October, Cerner announced that Marc Naughton, executive vice president and chief financial officer, would leave after nearly 30 years at the company.

In November 2019, the company announced that Chief Operating Officer Mike Nill, another company veteran, would retire by the end of the year. Around the same time, the company announced the departures of Chief Strategy Officer Joanne Burns and Jeff Townsend, executive vice president and chief of innovation.

In January, the company announced two more executive changes: John Peterzalek, chief client and services officer, and Randy Sims, chief legal officer, left the company as Cerner promoted Travis Dalton, who previously led the Cerner government services division, and Dan Devers, the company’s senior vice president of cloud strategies.

In February, Marc Erceg began as Cerner’s new chief financial officer. Erceg previously worked as the CFO of three other publicly traded companies, most recently as an executive vice president and CFO of Tiffany & Co.

Cerner initially pioneered the work of digitizing the nation’s paper health records. But that domestic market has largely completed the move away from paper records and Cerner and its competitors have saturated the market.

That has pushed Cerner to look for ways to diversify its business model and executives are participating with third-party consultants in an exhaustive review of all current operations.

During Shafer’s tenure, he frequently refered to a large scale “transformation” of the business as the company has eliminated jobs and acquired and divested in certain business lines.

“Cerner is on the right trajectory, with increased financial guidance based on actions we are taking to improve performance,” Shafer said in a news release Wednesday. “With the support of the entire organization, we have simplified the business while implementing a new operating model to make Cerner more efficient and effective.”

On Wednesday, Cerner reported first quarter revenue of $1.388 billion, down 2% compared to $1.412 billion in the first quarter of 2020.