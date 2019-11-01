Cerner COO Mike Nill is latest executive to step down from Kansas City firm

Cerner Chief Opearting Officer Mike Nill plans to retire at the beginning of next year, according to a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nill, a 23-year veteran of the healthcare IT firm, is the latest executive to leave Kansas City’s largest private employer. Cerner also announced Friday that Chief Strategy Officer Joanne Burns would leave in the first quarter of 2020. Burns has been with the company since 2004.

Cerner announced last month that Jeff Townsend, executive vice president and chief of innovation, planned to retire. He has been with the company for 30 years.

Townsend’s retirement date is effective Friday, though Cerner notified the SEC he will stay on as an executive senior adviser through June to help the company complete and transition from his current responsibilities. He will earn a reduced salary of $100,000 and is not eligible for future stock option or bonus programs.

Chief People Officer Julie Wilson retired in June. She saw the company’s employment base grow 600% over her 24-year career with the company.

Wilson is Nill’s sister.

Cerner told the SEC that Nill plans to stay on board until Jan. 10.

As part of a separation agreement, he will receive pay for 24 months that includes his base salary, bonuses and some funds for health insurance. Additionally, his unvested stocks will be vested.

“Going forward, as part of Cerner’s positioning for the future, the Company is looking to bolster the leadership team with an emphasis on cloud platform and transformation experience,” Cerner wrote in its notification to the SEC.