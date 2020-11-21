KCI expects 180K passengers around Thanksgiving. Here’s how it compares to last year

For the first time since March, Kansas City International Airport is soon expecting to see more than 200 daily flight operations.

On Wednesday — as well as Nov. 28, Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 — KCI anticipates servicing at least 200 incoming and outgoing flights each day, airport spokesman Joe McBride said in a news release Saturday.

An estimated 180,000 passengers will travel through KCI between Nov. 20 and Dec. 1, McBride said. This would be a 55% decrease in passengers compared to the estimated 400,000 who traveled through the airport during the same time last year.

The busiest Thanksgiving week travel day at KCI is expected to be Saturday, Nov. 28, with an estimated 208 flights and more than 26,400 travels coming through the airport.

Some airlines also re-instated nonstop flights from Kansas City that haven’t been in service since the outbreak began in the spring, McBride said. This includes Southwest flights to Albuquerque, Austin, Portland and San Antonio and a Delta nonstop flight to Los Angeles.

Midday Business News Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All travelers and airport staff are required to wear facial coverings.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority on Tuesday announced a temporary roll back of some transit services due to COVID-19 causing higher than normal absenteeism among its workforce.

The 529 KCI Express Limited will begin operating on a reduced schedule starting Monday. Northbound trips will run starting at 5:07 a.m., 6:07 a.m., 11:37 a.m., 3:54 p.m., and 4:24 p.m. Southbound trips will start at 5:56 a.m., 6:56 a.m., 12:26 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.