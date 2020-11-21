Kansas City Fire Department captain dies after contracting COVID-19 at work

A 29-year-veteran of the Kansas City Fire Department has died of the coronavirus.

Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha died after becoming infected with COVID-19, the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 42 posted on Facebook Saturday morning.

Rocha, 60, began at the fire department in 1991, eventually moving up to the rank of captain, said Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman with the fire department. He died early Saturday morning.

Rocha is the second member of the Kansas City Fire Department to die from the coronavirus.

In March, Kansas City Fire Department EMT Billy Birmingham was the first person in the city to die in what Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called the “line of duty” in the coronavirus outbreak.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Since the pandemic began, 176 members of the Kansas City Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, Spreitzer said Saturday.

Rocha’s infection was “work-related,” Spreitzer said, adding that Rocha was exposed on Nov. 1. He didn’t elaborate on how Rocha was infected.

“I can tell you that it is absolutely, 100% job-related,” Spreitzer said. “And it is an on-duty death.”

The union wrote on Facebook that Rocha was a friend and inspiration to many around him.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

“Brother Rocha fought valiantly against this virus and his fight was a testament to his strength as a person,” the post said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on Facebook that Rocha touched “an immeasurable number of lives with his heroism and good humor along the way.

“Captain Rocha fought valiantly for weeks against COVID-19,” Lucas wrote. “We honor his sacrifice and courage for the people of Kansas City and pray for his family, friends, our Fire Department and all our frontline workers facing this terrible disease.”

Spreitzer said that since the beginning of the pandemic, any members of the department who test positive for COVID-19 are considered to have contracted it on the job. The city pays for their treatment and the employees don’t have to use personal time to take off work, he added.

Funeral and service arrangements for Rocha are forthcoming.

As of Friday, more than 72,600 people in the Kansas City metro have contracted the coronavirus as the area continues to see record-breaking numbers of new cases. So far, 940 people have died of the illness.