Deep Background: KCP&L will soon become Evergy. Here’s what that means for you

KCP&amp;L and Westar are expected to officially become Evergy in October.
Energy companies KCP&L and Westar are set to merge and are expected to officially become Evergy next month. On this episode of The Star’s news and politics podcast, reporter Steve Vockrodt joins hosts Dave Helling and Leah Becerra to talk what the merger means for you.

