‘Sometimes common sense does prevail.’ Missouri, Kansas celebrate end of border war

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday celebrated what they said is an end to the longstanding economic border war and pledged to usher in a new era of cooperation between the two states, whose rivalry spans centuries.

The two state executives, along with more than 300 elected officials and economic developers, gathered in a ballroom at Memorial Hall in downtown Kansas City, Kansas. Parson and Kelly signed an agreement pledging to immediately stop using tax incentives to lure companies across the state line without creating new jobs for the region. They said that practice has cost the states hundreds of millions of dollars with little to show for it.

“Sometimes commonsense does prevail,” Parson said. “Because you don’t have to be a scientist to figure out this was a bad deal for both states.”

Parson on June 11 signed legislation that sought to end the economic border war. Kelly followed with an executive order she signed on Aug. 2.

In the agreement signed Tuesday, both governors committed to limiting future incentives for companies that hop the state line without creating new net jobs for the region. The pact applies to companies in Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass counties in Missouri and Johnson, Wyandotte and Miami counties in Kansas.

“I hope that other states, I hope Washington, D.C., takes a good look at what happened here today when a Republican and a Democrat governor can sit down together and do what is right for our states,” Parson, a Republican, said.

Kelly, a Democrat, said both states would continue to compete for business startups or relocations.

“But we will now use strategies that are sensible, cost-effective and productive for people in both states,” she said. “That’s how healthy rivalries should work.”

Under the agreement, Kansas will limit its use of the PEAK program, the Kansas Industrial Training and Retraining program, Job Creation Fund, state loan funds and any other state-administered discretionary incentive programs. Missouri committed to limit use of the Missouri Works program, the BUILD program and the new or expanded business facility tax credit, along with other state discretionary programs.

Either state can choose to rescind the agreement.

The Hall Family Foundation has for years pushed for an end to the economic border war. Foundation research estimates both states have spent some $300 million luring companies back and forth across the state line with few new jobs created.

Don Hall, executive chairman for Hallmark Cards Inc., said metro residents cross the state line for work, health care and entertainment. He called the border war a “wasteful and divisive practice” and said it required political courage to end it.

He said the Kansas City area will prosper more with both states working together rather than competing.

“Today marks a major step toward achieving a more unified Kansas City region,” he said. “This truce legislation is just the beginning, and I personally cannot wait to see what the future holds for metropolitan Kansas City.”