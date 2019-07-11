Co-working company WeWork expands in Kansas City, adding a downtown location

The interior of one of WeWork’s locations. .

WeWork, a New York-based shared workspace company, is adding a second location in downtown Kansas City in the lightwell building, formerly known as City Center Square.

The new 101,000-square-foot space will offer additional office space for businesses of all sizes, according to a news release from the company. Its existing Kansas City location is in the Crossroads at 1828 Walnut St.

Co-working involves leasing small offices or work areas while offering common access to shared office equipment and amenities. WeWork usually appeals to small companies and entrepreneurs who might look to share ideas or collaborate, but the new location will have enough space for more developed, larger companies to have private office space, according to WeWork representative Leor Reef.

Somera Road Inc. purchased the City Center Square building six months ago and rebranded it “the lightwell.” WeWork will occupy the third and fourth floors of the 30-story building, according to the news release.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome WeWork to lightwell,” Basel Bataineh, vice president of Somera Road, said in the news release. “They immediately understood our vision for the building’s transformation into a forward-thinking, modern, Class A office tower, and are a perfect fit for the environment we are creating.”

The first member of the new location is Massachusetts-based Volly, a company that works with banks and lenders to simplify their marketing and communication strategies, according to the news release.

“We chose WeWork Lightwell for its central location in downtown Kansas City and because it allows us to configure the space that works best for our employees both now and as we continue to grow,” Karis Koehn, Volly VP of Sales, said in the news release.

Members can access the building 24/7. They also will have access to micro-roasted coffee, a private terrace and a fitness center.

WeWork was founded in 2010 in New York City by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey. The company now has more than 485 locations in over 105 cities and 28 countries, according to the news release

“Since opening our first location here nearly two years ago in the Crossroads at Corrigan Station, WeWork in Kansas City has been bustling with entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses,“ said Erik Wullschleger, WeWork’s Kansas City community director, in the news release.

“WeWork Lightwell will not only provide new options for our larger member companies to continue to expand but also bring additional options to our growing downtown business community.”