‘The time is right’: Deal could bring new major office tower to downtown Kansas City

Discussions are underway to develop a major new office tower in downtown Kansas City, the first project of its type since 1991.
An ordinance filed Thursday at City Hall authorizes city manager Troy Schulte to work on a development agreement to build a new multi-tenant office building at the southwest corner of 13th and Main streets in the downtown loop.
Jon Copaken, a principal with Copaken Brooks, is among the developers of the office project, a 25-story, $94 million, 250,000-square-foot office and retail building that he is calling Strata. Add in parking and the overall project cost is about $132 million.
Copaken said the building could accommodate 1,001 jobs, as well as more than 650 construction jobs.
“We think the time is right to put this kind of project together,” Copaken said. “Otherwise we wouldn’t be here.”
The office building would go on top of the existing Yard House restaurant, Jos. A Bank clothier and other existing retailers on the block. The retail would remain as part of the project.
“Yard House isn’t going away,” Copaken said.
Copaken is working on the project with developer Ron Jury and H&R Block. The development team discussed the project with commissioners of the Port Authority of Kansas City on Thursday.
Copaken said he plans to begin construction next fall. A two-year construction timeline means it would open in the fall of 2021.
As part of the city’s Power & Light District agreement struck 14 years ago, the city is obligated to build a parking garage for the project. Originally, the plans called for a garage that could accommodate 1,330 parking spaces. But Copaken’s team said they only need 750 parking spaces, bringing a $69 million obligation by the city down to $36 million. The city’s proposed arrangement with the Port Authority could save another $6 million.
“That not only saves the city a significant amount of money as part of that development agreement...but serves the greater purpose of the downtown area,” said Jon Stephens, executive director of the Port Authority, or Port KC.
Part of the reason the developer proposed to reduce the parking requirement in half was the building’s alignment along Main Street and the streetcar line.
“For public transportation and jobs, that link was really important to get this project going,” Copaken said.
The last multi-tenant office building to open in downtown Kansas City was the 29-story building at 1201 Walnut, whose tenants include the Stinson Leonard Street law firm and Grant Thornton. In 2006, the 17-story tower for H&R Block’s headquarters opened in the Power & Light District, but that building at the time was planned for only one company.
It’s been a priority, both of the city and of civic organizations like the Kansas City Area Development Council, to find a developer willing to push for new office development to attract employers to downtown. Much of the existing downtown office space that is available is in older buildings that are seen as less appealing to companies considering a move to the urban core.
“As good as things seem and as good as things are...there are a lot of market reasons why nothing like this has been created in almost 30 years,” Copaken said.
Copaken Brooks has a long track record as a developer in Kansas City; one of their recent projects, Corrigan Station in the Crossroads, was widely seen a successful urban core office project. It is leased by WeWork, Hollis+Miller architects and other tenants.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
