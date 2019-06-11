H&R Block will spend $405 million to buy Canadian financial software firm

Meet H&R Block’s new CEO He is Jeff Jones, who walked out of Uber's tumultuous executive suite in March 2017. He talked with The Star about Block and coming to Kansas City, even before he could tell friends here that he had taken the job. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK He is Jeff Jones, who walked out of Uber's tumultuous executive suite in March 2017. He talked with The Star about Block and coming to Kansas City, even before he could tell friends here that he had taken the job.

H&R Block Inc. will spend $405 million to acquire Canadian financial software firm Wave Financial, the company announced Tuesday morning.

The Kansas City-based company will use existing cash to fund the deal, which is expected to close in the next few months. The news came the same day that H&R Block reported its latest quarterly and annual financial performance results.

In a news release, H&R Block President and CEO Jeff Jones said Wave Financial would complement the offerings of the tax preparation company.

The Canadian firm provides bookkeeping, accounting, invoicing, payroll and payments processing services to more than 400,000 small businesses.

“Wave provides us the opportunity to accelerate our small business strategy and is a great strategic fit,” Jones said in the news release. “Both companies can leverage each other’s capabilities to bring tax and financial solutions to small business owners, serving more clients in more ways.”

Following the acquisition, Wave will maintain its independent leadership team and headquarters in Toronto.

H&R Block finished its fiscal year with total revenues of about $3.1 billion — a decrease of about $65 million, or 2.1%, over the previous fiscal year. In fiscal year 2019, 20.3 million U.S. tax returns were prepared by or through H&R Block, an increase of 1.5% over the previous year.

Executives anticipated decreased revenues for the year.

In October, Jones announced plans to slash the price of tax preparation services as federal tax cuts threatened to accelerate the decline of filers visiting H&R Block retail stores.

The company’s co-founder, Henry Bloch, died in Kansas City in April. He was 96.