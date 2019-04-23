Henry Bloch, co-founder of H&R Block empire and Kansas City philanthropist, dies at 96

How Henry Bloch acquired the paintings in the new galleries at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Henry Bloch, the 94-year-old philanthropist from Kansas City and founder of H&R Block, shares stories behind acquiring some of the 29 impressionist and post-impressionist paintings that he has donated to Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Henry Bloch, the 94-year-old philanthropist from Kansas City and founder of H&R Block, shares stories behind acquiring some of the 29 impressionist and post-impressionist paintings that he has donated to Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Henry Bloch, the Kansas City philanthropist and the driving force, along with his late brother Richard, behind the H&R Block Inc. tax preparation dynasty, died Tuesday morning at age 96.

Bloch, known as a gentle and gracious man of wry humor, was surrounded by family as he died in hospice.

Born in Kansas City on July 30, 1922, Henry Wollman Bloch left an imprint on his hometown and its business, educational and artistic organizations that has been incalculable. He literally changed the skyline, marshaling his fortune and influence with his namesake foundation to create the H&R Block headquarters downtown, the Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute at Saint Luke’s Hospital and the Bloch School of Management at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

As notable as any, Bloch was the philanthropic force behind the glass “lenses” that are the Bloch Building, the glowing and cascading modernist structure that all but floats along the east side of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Soon after its opening in 2007 a critic for The New Yorker magazine hailed the work by architect Steven Holl as “one of the best museums of the last generation.”

More recently, 29 of Bloch’s personal and nearly priceless impressionist and post-impressionist paintings were donated to the Nelson. Visitors by the tens of thousands have since 2017 enjoyed the artwork of Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Paul Gauguin, Édouard Manet, Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh and others that once hung in the home of Bloch and his beloved wife, Marion, who died in 2013.

“Henry is irreplaceable,” Julián Zugazagoitia, director and chief operating officer at the Nelson said in a statement. “But beyond the museum . . .Henry has been an outstanding citizen whose generosity and vision have had a transformative impact on Kansas City. He has been a benefactor as well as a source of inspiration that continues to illuminate all that we do. We will miss him very much.”

Henry Bloch greeted visitors at the opening of the Bloch Galleries at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Joe Ledford jledford@kcstar.com

Bloch penned a thank-you to Kansas City in 2017, only months after receiving messages of gratitude and well-wishes on 95th birthday.





“Although, appreciated, I want to take this opportunity to say thank you, Kansas City,” he wrote in a guest column in The Star. “Thank you to the people who have meant so much to me. Thank you to the community that has provided me so much support. And thank you to the organizations that make this such a wonderful place to raise a family, start and grow a business and leave a legacy.”

Bloch and his younger brother, Richard Bloch, who died in 2004, started H&R Block in 1955. The idea to start his own business came to him in 1946 after he returned from World War II and the Army Air Corps.

“I flew B-17s, the Flying Fortress. I flew 32 missions, mainly over Germany We bombed Berlin three times,” Bloch told The Star in 2016. “We flew three missions on D-Day and were shot up on every mission, but not on D-Day. We weren’t shot up on D-Day; that was a very easy day.”

The Henry W. and Marion Bloch Sculpture stands between the Bloch Heritage Hall and Bloch Executive Hall at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The sculpture was commissioned by their children to surprise their father on his 90th birthday and to commemorate their parents’ commitment to the Bloch School and to the city. Kansas City Star

Seeing a future in small businesses, Bloch and his older brother, Leon, borrowed $5,000 in 1945 to open a small bookkeeping business, United Business Co., on Main Street. Leon would decide to seek a law degree shortly after. Henry and Richard joined together in the business in 1946.

“We admittedly had no idea of the success we would eventually achieve,” Bloch said in his thank-you column. “While it required a lot of hard work, we also benefited from a lot of good luck.”

The brothers initially saw tax preparation as a complementary service they offered to their small-business clients. In 1955, they even decided to eliminate tax services and focus on bookkeeping, according to H&R Block’s own account.

But then, an advertising representative for The Kansas City Star encouraged the brothers to continue doing taxes and to place two ads in the paper promoting tax preparation for $5.

The ads were a success. The business was born.

H&R Block eventually grew to an international business, going public in 1962, franchising its tax preparation service. Bloch retired as the company’s chief executive officer in 1992 and as chairman of the board of directors in 2000. In 1989, he became chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer. He served as president of H&R Block from 1962 until 1988, adding the title of chief executive officer in 1974.

Some 12,000 H&R Block offices operate today.

“If it weren’t for the Kansas Citians who supported our early efforts, H&R Block would never have become what it is today,” Bloch wrote. “We did this not because we had to, but because it was the right thing to do. We knew that business could be more than making money, but also about making a difference.”

Greg Graves, the chief executive officer of Burns & McDonnell from 2004 to 2017, called Bloch a “hero.” Graves said that when he first became CEO he contacted Bloch for advice and guidance.

“Henry Bloch was to me what he was to many in town — a mentor, a leader, a hero,” Graves said. “I looked up to him every day. … This country needs more Henry Blochs.”

Bloch is survived by four children: Robert L. Bloch, Thomas M. Bloch, Mary Jo Brown and Elizabeth Uhlmann, all of Kansas City; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

