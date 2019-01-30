Business

Super Bowl ad includes ‘headstrong’ Missouri woman who marries couples anywhere

By Matt Campbell

January 30, 2019 02:24 PM

Super Bowl commercial includes ‘headstrong’ Independence woman

Head & Shoulders’ Super Bowl commercials to feature “headstrong” entrepreneurs, including Nancy Kerr, whose KC Weddings 2 Go in Independence offers to officiate at unusual locations.
By
Up Next
Head & Shoulders’ Super Bowl commercials to feature “headstrong” entrepreneurs, including Nancy Kerr, whose KC Weddings 2 Go in Independence offers to officiate at unusual locations.
By

What does an unconventional wedding organizer in Independence have in common with a goat-rental business in Atlanta or a smash-it-up-tension-reliever in Houston?

They will all be featured in Head & Shoulders commercials during Sunday’s Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

The dandruff shampoo seller was looking for “unique local businesses in their hometown cities, highlighting the headstrong spirit they champion,” according a Head & Shoulders publicist.

One such entrepreneur they set their sights on was Nancy Kerr, owner of KC Weddings 2 Go in Independence.

Kerr began photographing weddings in 1980 and about six years ago, became a full-fledged mobile wedding provider and officiator. That has led to ceremonies in the most unusual of places: from the back of her van, at the Renaissance Festival, and on a pontoon boat.

“People want to have fun,” Kerr said. “Especially second-time-arounders.”

Kerr caught the eye of the Head & Shoulders team, which came to Independence Square to film the light-hearted spot with Kerr. Some other businesses are also featured, including Up Dog, Courthouse Exchange, Direct Outlet, Jones Taxidermy and Shop ‘N Pawn.

“It came from out of the blue a couple of weeks ago,” Kerr said. “It’s a real gift from the gods. I tell you there was no warning. I didn’t apply for anything or enter a contest.

“It’s a parody on the fact that I go everywhere and anywhere anytime to marry people.”

Among those people: Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez. According to Kerr’s Heartland Weddings & Event Photography Facebook page, Perez flew her to Miami in October to perform the ceremony in Spanish.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

entertainment

for-petes-sake

entertainment

entertainment

Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell has been a news reporter for The Kansas City Star since 1982. He can be reached at 816-234-4902.

  Comments  