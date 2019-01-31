Sprint’s customer count falls in final months of 2018 as it posts a financial loss

Sprint reported a drop in total connections to its wireless network and a net loss of $141 million as 2018 came to a close.

The Overland Park-based company said Thursday that it added 48,000 new customers but also eliminated from its count 100,000 connections that had been generating no revenue for the company.

It left Sprint, the nation’s fourth largest wireless carrier, with 54.495 million wireless connections. The company has agreed to a $26 billion buyout by rival T-Mobile US, which the companies expect will receive federal approval and be completed in the first half of this year.

Financially, Sprint said its revenues in the last three months of 2018 reached $8.6 billion, compared with $8.24 billion a year earlier. The report covers the third quarter of Sprint’s fiscal year, which will end March 31.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

CEO Michel Combes said in the announcement that the results reflect Sprint’s efforts to balance its growth and profitability ahead of the merger.

“We delivered solid financials, increased network investments as we prepare for our mobile 5G launch, and continued the digital transformation of the company,” he said in the announcement.

During the quarter, Sprint added 309,000 post paid customers, or those who pass a credit check to qualify for service on a monthly subscription. It’s total of of prepaid customers and customers connected by wholesalers declined by a total of 261,000.