Train strikes pedestrian in De Soto; Johnson County sheriff investigating

A train struck a pedestrian in De Soto Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened near West 79th and Ottawa streets.
The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the crash, is asking people to avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available.
Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
