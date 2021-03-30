Local

Train strikes pedestrian in De Soto; Johnson County sheriff investigating

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a train struck a pedestrian on Tuesday near 79th and Ottawa streets. This Google Maps Street View image shows the area.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a train struck a pedestrian on Tuesday near 79th and Ottawa streets. This Google Maps Street View image shows the area. Google Maps Street View cstark@kcstar.com

A train struck a pedestrian in De Soto Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened near West 79th and Ottawa streets.

The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the crash, is asking people to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service