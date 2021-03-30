Train strikes pedestrian in De Soto; Johnson County sheriff investigating

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a train struck a pedestrian on Tuesday near 79th and Ottawa streets. This Google Maps Street View image shows the area. cstark@kcstar.com

A train struck a pedestrian in De Soto Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened near West 79th and Ottawa streets.

The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the crash, is asking people to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

FATAL ACCIDENT: The #JCSO is currently investigating a fatal accident in De Soto, KS after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train. Please avoid the area of 79th Street & Ottawa. — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) March 30, 2021