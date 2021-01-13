Josh Hawley explains why he objected after riot: ‘I will not bow to a lawless mob’

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley used a guest column in a Cape Girardeau newspaper Wednesday to offer his most extensive defense since last week’s deadly Capitol riot that many of his colleagues say was sparked by the combustible climate he helped to create.

Hawley was the first senator to announce he would challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College certification. He continued to press his objection after the shocking breach of the U.S. Capitol by Trump loyalists that left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

Writing in the Southeast Missourian, Hawley said his original decision to object “followed the traditions of Congress.” He noted that Democratic politicians had also objected after the 2000, 2004 and 2016 elections.

“This time around, anyone who objected has been called an ‘insurrectionist,’” said Hawley. “Sadly, much of the media and many members of the Washington establishment want to deceive Americans into thinking those who raised concerns incited violence, simply by voicing the concern. That’s false. And the allegation itself is corrosive and dangerous.”

Hawley, whose only interview since the riot has been with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson — who asked him only about his now-canceled book deal — said many had wondered why he continued with his objection late on Jan. 6 even after the Capitol riot took place.

“The reason is simple: I will not bow to a lawless mob, or allow criminals to drown out the legitimate concerns of my constituents,” he wrote.

Hawley, who was shown in an E&E News photo pumping his fist toward the crowd that would later storm the Capitol, condemned the actions of those who were involved in the riot.

“Let me say again, as I have said before: the lawless violence at the Capitol last week was criminal,” Hawley said. “There can be no quibbling about that. Those who engaged in it should be prosecuted and punished. Lawless violence undermines the democratic process by which we settle our disputes and threatens our democratic life. That applies to mobs of any and all political persuasions. Mob violence is always wrong.”

He wrote additionally about attempting to serve those in his state with his objection, saying debate on the floor of Congress is the proper forum for registering different views in a peaceful manner.

“Many, many citizens in Missouri have deep concerns about election integrity. For months, I heard from these Missourians — writing, calling my office, stopping me to talk,” Hawley said. “They want Congress to take action to see that our elections at every level are free, fair, and secure. They have a right to be heard in Congress. And as their representative, it is my duty to speak on their behalf. That is just what I did last week.”

Hawley has continued to face condemnation this week, both from Missouri House Democrats calling for him to resign and also from major backers who are either suspending donations to his campaign or calling for refunds.

In addition, hundreds of St. Louis protesters called for Hawley’s removal in a demonstration late last week.