‘America deserves better.’ Missouri House Democrats demand Josh Hawley’s resignation

Democrats have introduced a resolution in the Missouri House demanding that U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley resign over “his leading role in inciting sedition and violent insurrection” against the United States.

The resolution could trigger an extraordinary debate among state legislators over the actions of Missouri’s junior senator. Hawley led a failed effort to block certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in key states, even after a violent mob rushed the Capitol and halted the process for several hours last week.

“There must be accountability for this dangerous behavior that the junior senator from Missouri continues to exhibit,” Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat who filed the resolution, said in a statement. “He knows he is lying and he knows those lies are dangerous. America deserves better. Missourians deserve better.”

The resolution offered by Merideth, and supported by House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Springfield Democrat, says Hawley promoted demonstrable lies that further incited and inflamed insurrectionists. It says the senator repeatedly amplified false claims about the election that have been rejected by courts.

The resolution also condemns Hawley’s focus on the cancellation of his upcoming book by Simon & Schuster. Following the publisher’s announcement, Hawley called the company a “woke mob.” He appeared on Fox News on Monday in his first televised interview since the Capitol riot, and spoke only about the book.

“WHEREAS, Senator Hawley has expressed more remorse over the loss of his book deal than he has over those deaths and injuries or the actions he took that helped create the conditions that made them possible,” the resolution says.

A Hawley spokeswoman didn’t respond to a request for comment and House Republican leadership didn’t immediately comment on the resolution.

The calls for Hawley’s resignation have only grown in the week since Wednesday’s insurrection. Senior Democratic U.S. senators have said Hawley should resign and one-time mega-donor David Humphreys, a Joplin businessman, has said he should be censured.

At least one Democratic senator has also questioned whether Hawley can continue to serve on the powerful Judiciary Committee. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the committee’s senior member, said Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, “wanted to subvert the will of the people, wanted to tell the whole world and the United States that we did not have an honest election -- I can’t imagine any senator doing that, and then serving on Judiciary.”

Hawley has brushed aside questions about whether he will resign. He has said he will never apologize for “giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections.”

“That’s my job, and I will keep doing it,” Hawley said in a statement last week.

The resolution would force Republican state legislators on the record about Hawley’s actions if the House takes it up. There’s no guarantee that will happen, given that Republican leaders have a solid grip on what business comes to the House floor.

But Hawley’s political standing among Republicans appears to be slipping. In addition to Humphreys, St. Louis businessman and GOP donor Sam Fox also disavowed his support of the senator last week.

And on Monday, Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined to say whether Hawley should resign.

“You know, everybody has to be responsible for the decisions they make, good or bad, indifferent,” Parson told reporters. “That’s what I’ll say.”

McClatchyDC’s David Lightman contributed reporting