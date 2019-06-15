2 dead, 2 injured after car strikes bridge pillar in Miami County, officials say

How 911 calls are located Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made.

Two people were killed and two were critically injured Saturday when a vehicle struck a bridge pillar in Miami County, Kansas, authorities said.

Emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash after 4:30 p.m. near 287th Street and Lake Miola Drive.

A 2008 Chevrolet HHR, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Paola, was traveling west on 287th Street when it left the roadway and struck the pillar, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash killed Brandon Guilfoyle-Pace, 22, of Greeley, and Jocelyn Razo, 17, of Paola, the sheriff’s office said.

A fourth person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s offices in Miami and Johnson counties were investigating the wreck.