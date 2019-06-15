News
2 dead, 2 injured after car strikes bridge pillar in Miami County, officials say
How 911 calls are located
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Saturday when a vehicle struck a bridge pillar in Miami County, Kansas, authorities said.
Emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash after 4:30 p.m. near 287th Street and Lake Miola Drive.
A 2008 Chevrolet HHR, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Paola, was traveling west on 287th Street when it left the roadway and struck the pillar, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The crash killed Brandon Guilfoyle-Pace, 22, of Greeley, and Jocelyn Razo, 17, of Paola, the sheriff’s office said.
A fourth person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The sheriff’s offices in Miami and Johnson counties were investigating the wreck.
Comments