Woman killed, another injured when SUV strikes tree in Kansas City, police say
One woman was killed and another was injured early Saturday morning after an SUV struck a tree in Kansas City, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 4:40 a.m. to East 40th Street and Cleveland Ave, where a witness said a 2018 red Volkswagen Atlas caught fire after it hit the tree, according to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman.
The witness said he pulled two women out of the SUV.
The driver, 38-year-old Kiaira D. Minor, died at the scene, police said. The passenger, a 25-year-old woman who was conscious, was taken to Truman Medical Center in stable condition with multiple broken bones, Hernandez said.
A preliminary investigation suggested impairment and speed likely contributed to the crash, according to police.
