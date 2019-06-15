Local

Woman killed, another injured when SUV strikes tree in Kansas City, police say

How 911 calls are located




One woman was killed and another was injured early Saturday morning after an SUV struck a tree in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 4:40 a.m. to East 40th Street and Cleveland Ave, where a witness said a 2018 red Volkswagen Atlas caught fire after it hit the tree, according to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman.

The witness said he pulled two women out of the SUV.

The driver, 38-year-old Kiaira D. Minor, died at the scene, police said. The passenger, a 25-year-old woman who was conscious, was taken to Truman Medical Center in stable condition with multiple broken bones, Hernandez said.

A preliminary investigation suggested impairment and speed likely contributed to the crash, according to police.

