5 Kansas City residents injured when boat explodes at Lake of the Ozarks

Five people from Kansas City, including a 6-year-old girl, were injured when a boat exploded Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks, authorities said.

The explosion occurred after 2:15 p.m. at a gas dock at the Millstone Marina in Morgan County shortly after the boat was filled with fuel, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The blast ejected one person from the docked 1993 Chris-Craft.

One occupant, a 42-year-old man, was transported to a hospital by helicopter. He suffered serious injuries, the highway patrol said.

The other four people, including the 71-year-old driver, were listed as having suffered “moderate” injuries. They were taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers attributed the explosion to a lack of ventilation and a mechanical failure.

