Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-435 after expansion joint breaks, MoDOT says
Officials were inspecting a part of Interstate 435 after an expansion joint “popped out” Friday, resulting in a multi-vehicle wreck, a tweet from the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Kansas City police said they received a call in regard to the crash just before 5:30 p.m.
The incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-435 before the 103rd Street exit.
Four lanes of the interstate were closed Friday evening as inspectors worked at the scene.
