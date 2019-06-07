Local

Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-435 after expansion joint breaks, MoDOT says

Officials were inspecting a part of Interstate 435 after an expansion joint “popped out” Friday, resulting in a multi-vehicle wreck, a tweet from the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Kansas City police said they received a call in regard to the crash just before 5:30 p.m.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-435 before the 103rd Street exit.

Four lanes of the interstate were closed Friday evening as inspectors worked at the scene.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

