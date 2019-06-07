Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-435 after expansion joint breaks, MoDOT says

Officials were inspecting a part of Interstate 435 after an expansion joint “popped out” Friday, June 7, 2019 resulting in a multi-vehicle wreck, a tweet from the Missouri Department of Transportation said. Kansas City Scout

Officials were inspecting a part of Interstate 435 after an expansion joint “popped out” Friday, resulting in a multi-vehicle wreck, a tweet from the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Kansas City police said they received a call in regard to the crash just before 5:30 p.m.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-435 before the 103rd Street exit.

Four lanes of the interstate were closed Friday evening as inspectors worked at the scene.

Breaking: An expansion Joint has popped out, resulting in a multi vehicle accident- WB I-435 before 103rd St. Several lanes are closed. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/YCuNE6jX5L — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 7, 2019