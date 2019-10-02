KCI announces two new international routes — including a new destination in Mexico

SHARE COPY LINK

Kansas City travelers will have two more direct flight options to Mexico after Vacation Express announced two new seasonal routes.

One route will fly nonstop to Caribbean favorite Cancun and another will go to Puerto Vallarta, a resort hub on Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

Other airlines already serve Cancun from KCI but the airport has had no nonstop service to Puerto Vallarta since Frontier ended service there in 2015, airport officials said.

Vacation Express is a tour company that operates charter flights to sunny destinations like Aruba, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos. KC travelers can book a six-night hotel and air package or they can buy standalone seats on the company’s charter flights just as they would on any other airline.

Vacation Express will begin the nonstop Cancun and Puerto Vallarta service on Sundays in February 2020.

“The demand for air travel from Kansas City to Mexico’s top leisure destinations is incredibly strong,” Pat Klein, KCI’s director of aviation, said in a news release Wednesday. “We are extremely thankful for Vacation Express’ commitment to expanding their flight schedule from Kansas City International Airport.”

The announcement comes just days after Icelandair announced it would drop seasonal service to Reykjavik — Kansas City’s only nonstop transatlantic service.

The company began service in 2018, but cited “commercial reasons” for ending the service after only two seasons.

In addition to the two Mexican destinations, travelers can catch direct international flights to Toronto, Canada, and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from KCI.