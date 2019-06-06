Watch: Demolition of KCI Terminal A begins with heavy machines tearing down walls

Local
Demolition of KCI Terminal A begins
Crews operating large excavators Thursday began tearing down Terminal A at Kansas City International Airport.
Demolition and cleanup is expected to take five months, airport spokesman Joe McBride said.
Demolition of the terminal’s garage has already been completed. Steel rebar will be recycled and the structure’s concrete will be crushed and reused for the airport project, a $1.5 billion undertaking which will create a single terminal.
Up to 5,000 construction-related jobs may be generated to carry out the project, McBride said.
The new airport, which will measure more than one million square feet in space, is expected to be completed in 2023.
