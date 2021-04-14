Ready to cast some shade? That’s a plus for Kansas City area gardeners in the summer

Plants like hostas thrive in shade gardens, which are welcome spots in the heat of the summer.

In the summer, shade is a welcomed reprieve on a warm, humid Kansas City day. Gardeners should embrace shade gardening as a respite from the relentless, hot sun. When considering a shade garden, there are few points to keep in mind to get the most out of your plants.

Know your shade

Not all shade is created equal. There are varying degrees of sunlight depending on the location. Shade levels can range from light shade, receiving at least three hours of sunlight, to dense shade, which is no direct light.

The most common reason for shade is a mature tree canopy. At the edge of the tree canopy, you will find light shade while dense shade is closer to the trunk.

Keep in mind not all trees cast the same amount of shade. To better understand your conditions, watch the area throughout the day and record the amount of sunlight received.

As the amount of light decreases, so does the range of plants tolerating the conditions. Plants that receive light or partial shade tend to include more plants with flowers. Flowering requires more sunlight and plant energy to produce the bloom.

As the hours of shade increases, flowering tends to decrease. Densely shaded gardens create interest by varying the colors of foliage and textures.

Learning the shade patterns and what plants will tolerate shade can be a trial and error. Gardeners love to push plants to their limits. Try your plants, and if they struggle to thrive due to too much shade, move them to a sunnier place in the landscape. If the plant leaves burn because of the sun’s intense rays, move to a shadier, cooler location in the garden.

Protect your trees

Big, beautiful trees are fabulous and should be protected as they are the greatest asset in the landscape. Shade gardens come into play when the grass doesn’t thrive, resulting in bare soil. The solution is a shade garden.

Trees are highly competitive for moisture resulting in dry soil. Making a commitment to watering consistently significantly increases your plant palette, as many shade-loving plants do best with even moisture. Without supplemental water, a diverse shade garden will be difficult to maintain.

Root competition can be a challenge. Like shade, not all root systems are created equal. For example, maples have a very fine, fibrous root system making it difficult to dig planting holes. Cutting or removing roots will add stress to the tree and shorten its life.

Don’t be tempted to add soil under the tree to plant the shade garden. Adding soil, even a few inches, buries the roots, excludes oxygen and leads to the tree’s decline.

Never add soil around the trunk. Even the addition of a small planting ring will rot the bark and can kill the tree. It is best to work with the existing grade while developing a shade garden.

Tour an exquisite shade garden

Gardeners enjoy learning from one another. The upcoming Johnson County Extension Master Gardeners Garden Tour May 21 and 22 has a beautiful shade garden tucked away in Leawood.

By purchasing a $20 ticket, you can see how they have embraced shade with a diverse mix of plants, creating a beautiful backyard. Information on the tour can be found at johnson.ksu.edu or 913-715-7000.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.