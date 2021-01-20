Dreaming in color, gardeners? Draw in birds and embrace evergreens, grasses in winter

An empty spot in the landscape could be the perfect spot to plant an evergreen. Courtesy Johnson County Research and Extension

I don’t know about you, but the cloudy, bleak days of winter are starting to wear on me. I long to see more green in the landscape during winter. While I cannot control the cloudy days, I can have a hand in making the winter landscape more colorful and livelier to keep my spirits up until spring’s arrival.

Plan for winter color

The landscape in winter months includes colors beyond just shades of brown. While evergreens can struggle in the Kansas City climate, they deserve a place in the landscape. Evergreens can be found in all sizes and shapes to fit just about any spot.

Evergreen trees such as blue spruce, Green Giant arborvitae, Vander Wolf Pine, Norway spruce and our native Junipers all stand out on a cloudy winter day. Evergreen shrubs of spruce, arborvitae and junipers, as well as the golden-yellow foliage of Chamaecyparis, or false cypress, bring some shades of green.

A few evergreens can make a statement, randomly dotting the landscape and attracting the eye. Look out your windows. What do you see? Are you longing for a pop of color? This might be the perfect spot to add an evergreen. Just pick the species and variety that will fit the space.

Embrace shades of brown

Few say that brown is their favorite shade. While it may not be the first choice in landscape colors, consider it a possibility in winter. Ornamental grasses have various shades of brown or rust, often with seed heads creating winter interest.

Fountain grass will add a lovely look to the winter landscape. Courtesy Johnson County Research and Extension

Try grouping various grass species together rather than planting just one in the landscape. This allows the hues of brown and rusty browns to play off each other. Consider planting one of the many landscape-worthy native grasses that thrive in our climate.

Big and little bluestem, switchgrass, blue grama grass and prairie dropseed turn various shades of brown during winter. These grasses are not only durable but are native. They are beneficial to the pollinators during the growing season.

Another plus of the natives is they are often less aggressive than non-native species, making them easier to divide. There is little risk of them escaping and choking out prairie and woodland plants.

Invite the wildlife

Adding interest to the winter landscape is not limited to plants. Bird feeding helps to lighten spirits, bringing a smile to your face.

Birdseed can be expensive, but even the lower quality mixes attract the birds. An inexpensive seed mix may not attract diverse species and results in more waste, but it still helps our feathered friends.

Birdseed comes in a range of prices to match any budget, although I do draw the line of paying more for a pound of birdseed than hamburger. Considering adding a water source as well. By adding a heated birdbath without feeding, you will draw in more feathered friends.

Come on spring. This gardener needs to see green to keep my spirits high. For now, I can dream and plan for more color and activity next year.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.