If the cold weather has you longing for spring, start planning veggie garden now

A great crop of veggies can be yours if you start planning early. Courtesy Johnson County Research and Extension

When the pandemic hit last spring, many people returned to (or started) gardening as a pastime. It provided an opportunity to be outside, to clear our heads and to get some exercise. Vegetable gardening gave a sense of control when everything else was out of our control by providing food for the table.

Americans have a history of gardening when times are hard. Vegetable gardening increases during times of war and economic downturn. So, it would make sense that during a pandemic, people turn to gardening again.

If you were one of the millions of Americans rushing to plant a garden last spring, you probably saw empty racks of seeds. Not only were there toilet paper shortages, but seeds and plants were snatched up last spring. Take time this winter to plan your vegetable garden so you can get a jump on the season.

The purpose of Extension services is to help people learn and set them up for success. Over the years, I have worked with many people and know a few of the most common mistakes new gardeners make.

Garden location

Tip one, position your garden in the best spot on your property. As with real estate, it is all about location. Vegetables require sunlight. At least six or more hours of full sun provide the best results.

Low light doesn’t provide enough energy for the plants to thrive. Leafy greens, like lettuce and spinach, can take less light. But for the popular crops, like tomatoes and peppers, full sun is a must if you want to glean a harvest.

Soil preparation

Tip two, prepare the soil. Think of vegetables as annuals having shallow roots. Soil should be tilled about 6 to 8 inches deep, providing a seedbed for germination and establishment.

It also must be a well-drained area. Soil that holds water will result in poor growth. If you have not tilled your garden area, take advantage of a warmish winter day so you are ready to plant come spring.

Plant precision

Gardening is all about timing. Tip three is to be sure to plant at the correct time. We have three distinct growing seasons in the vegetable garden: early spring, summer and fall.

Planting at the wrong time will not provide the conditions needed for the plant to thrive. Broccoli planted in May will burn up in the summer heat, and tomatoes planted in early April will freeze.

Some perspiration before jubilation

Tip four: Expect to break a sweat and get dirty. Soil must be tended, plants planted, and yes, weeds pulled in order to have success.

Don’t think about gardening as work but as a means to an end. The payout comes when you sit down at the table with your family to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Granted, it is easier said than done. But the more you try, the more you learn and the better a gardener you become. Plan and read to ensure a successful harvest in the garden.

K-State Extension has one of the best resources for the beginner or advanced gardener. It’s called The Kansas Garden Guide. This guide is filled with knowledge you can apply and is your one-stop reference to success.

Vegetable gardening is a rewarding hobby where you literally enjoy the fruits of your labor. But like most endeavors, it takes work before you can glean a harvest. As a lifelong gardener, I hope that everyone discovers the triumph of picking a vegetable that they grew with their own hands.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.