As ash trees die off, many look for perfect replacement. Consider facts before buying

The following is part of a real conversation I had with a caller:

“I am looking to plant a new tree, replacing the one that died. Can you recommend a tree that does not drop anything? No leaves, twigs, fruit, petals or seedpods. I don’t want anything to clean up.”

My response: “How about a plastic ficus tree from the craft store? You just need to dust it from time to time.”

Just like people, there are no perfect trees. Many people are searching for replacement trees as scores of ash trees in the Kansas City area are dying because of the emerald ash borer beetle.

Selecting the right tree for the location is important as trees are a lifetime investment. Picking the wrong species leads to headaches that become hazardous or expensive to correct.

If your goal is perfection, you will be disappointed. Every tree has a drawback. The list includes weak wood resulting in storm damage, leaf retention making fall cleanup difficult, dropping fruit or twigs or bland fall color.

The goal is not perfection but selecting the tree possessing the best characteristics for the location. Start the quest for a new tree with a needs assessment.

First, determine the function of the tree. Is it to provide shade, screen a view, or simply to add beauty to the landscape? Does it need to be deciduous or evergreen? Where is it to be located and how much space will it have to grow?

Look above and below. Are there buried cables or overhead wires? This determines the size and shape to start the search. These are the functional aspects of tree selections.

The second tier of questions is aesthetics or ornamental characteristics. Do you want flowers, fall color or fruit for wildlife? While important, these should not be the primary considerations when selecting a tree.

Getting the right height and shape are the overriding factors. Planting a tree that outgrows the location or affects power lines leads to a lifetime of trouble.

The tree should be adaptable to the site exposure. Can it take the soil type, moisture levels, winds and other factors? How will you care for this tree? Not all trees will tolerate the extreme weather patterns in Kansas City.

After creating the needs assessment, either mentally or physically, you are ready to start the search. Unfortunately, many people already have in mind the tree they want and do not search for the best tree for the space. Or, worse, they get a wild hair to just charge ahead and purchase a tree on a whim. A tree should never be an impulse purchase.

I talk with many people who have good intentions but made bad choices and are now paying the price. Just like getting bad news from the family doctor, I find it difficult to deliver the bad news that their beloved tree will not survive as a result of a poor decision.

While there is no perfect tree, the goal is to find the best option available for a lifetime of beauty and for generations to come.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.