Poinsettias are great, but let amaryllis brighten your holiday season this year

Poinsettias may be the star of the holiday season, but many other seasonal plants can brighten the home. Amaryllis is a tender bulb ready to bloom when purchased. The genus name is Hippeastrum, which means “horse star,” an appropriate name for a plant producing massive blooms as large as 8-to-10 inches across.

Amaryllis produce three to four blooms on a 1-to-2-foot stem. Larger bulbs have a second flower stalk as the first starts to fade. The leaves typically appear when the flowers begin to open.

Amaryllis bulbs can be massive — approaching the size of a grapefruit. Size matters as the larger the bulb, the larger the flowers. Amaryllis likes tight quarters. Place in a pot 1-to-2 inches larger in diameter than the bulb.

Half of the bulb should remain exposed. Hold the bulb so the roots hang down into the pot, adding potting mix. Firm the mix around the roots. Water thoroughly and place the plant in a warm, sunny location.

Bulbs can be purchased in a complete kit. Kits include the bulb, pot and soil. Some kits have a vase and pebbles for the bulb to grow in water. If this type of bulb kit is purchased, consider the bulb depleted after it blooms and throw it away.

Bulbs are now available dipped in a wax coating. Wax coated bulbs need no care as they bloom. Like water forced bulbs, they should be considered disposable. The wax layer can be removed and the bulb potted after blooming to save. Potted (soil) bulbs can be re-bloomed with a little extra care.

Amaryllis likes day temperatures in the 70s and night temperatures in the 60s. The flower bud may start to appear right away, or the plant may remain dormant for a short period of time. Eventually all mature bulbs bloom.

Flowers last longer if moved to a cooler location and out of direct sunlight when the buds begin to show color. Bulbs forced into bloom before the holiday season may not bloom until around Valentine’s Day, so be patient.

Flowers should be cut off after blooming to keep the plant from expending energy forming seeds. Place the plant in a sunny location until it is warm enough to be placed outside. The plant can gradually be moved to sunnier locations until it receives full sun for a half day. Fertilize with a houseplant fertilizer to encourage green growth.

Amaryllis can often be left in the same pot for several years but will eventually need repotting. Select a pot that is only 1-to-2 inches larger in diameter than the bulb and repeat the process described above. Offsets or new bulbs produced by amaryllis can be given their own pots.

Amaryllis must go through a resting or dormant period before re-blooming. Bring the pot in before the first frost and place in a dark location. Withhold water so the leaves dry completely. Dried leaves can then be cut off close to the top of the bulb.

Most varieties will require about eight weeks of dormancy. After dormancy, bring back into the light to begin the blooming process.

Enjoy this holiday tradition that’s sure to brighten spirits.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.