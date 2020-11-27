In the season of giving thanks, here are many reasons to be grateful for gardens

Even the beauty of the garden you’ll enjoy next season will bring down stress levels. Courtesy Johnson County Research and Extension

I am often asked how I got started in horticulture. I typically answer with a personal story and credit my grandmother for my own love of gardening. But I never talk about why I continue gardening and the benefits.

Just as we like a particular color or taste of food, people chose hobbies or physical activities that are unique to them and bring them joy. Gardeners have many reasons to be thankful for gardening and the benefits received from digging into the soil.

First of all, gardening gets us out of the house and into the fresh air. Sunlight increases vitamin D levels. Vitamin D increases calcium, supporting healthy bones and immune system.

Sunshine and fresh air are also great for clearing your mind. There is one downside to getting too much sun, so don’t forget the sunscreen and a hat before heading outdoors.

Let’s get physical! I am not channeling Olivia Newton John’s song, but another benefit of gardening. You can count gardening as part of your daily physical activity.

All that walking, bending, lifting and pulling burns calories and stretches muscles. Grasping tools increases hand strength. Overall, gardening gets the blood flowing and helps to increase strength, stamina and flexibility.

Gardening stimulates the brain. When I am gardening, my mind is always active, thinking about what I am doing now, or pondering life in general.

An active mind has been shown to fight illnesses such as dementia. All physical activity can fight dementia, but research has demonstrated gardening is one of the best activities. Maybe that’s because gardening truly blends the body, mind and soul.

It has been said that gardeners are some of the most optimistic and happy people. Plants have a calming effect and gardeners must stay positive battling bugs, vermin and the weather in pursuit of happiness. Research has shown after 30 minutes in the garden, people were in better moods, happier and had lower levels of hormones related to stress.

Gardening can help fight loneliness. Like many hobbies, there are social communities like garden clubs, community gardeners or even Extension’s Master Gardener program. Being a gardener can reduce the feeling of loneliness as there are ways to connect and develop friendships over a love of plants.

Gardeners who grow vegetables have the added benefit of reaping their harvest. A source of fresh, locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables are part of a healthy diet. Not only do you receive all the physical and mental benefits of gardening but also nutritious food. Now that is a win-win.

Getting dirt under your fingernails and nurturing plants can reduce stress levels. Gardeners inhale the healthy soil bacteria responsible for increased levels of serotonin, leading to reduced anxiety. There is something to the “high” gardeners get from smelling freshly turned soil.

If you have not been bitten by the gardening bug, consider giving it a try this coming season. As you can see, there are many benefits to gardening. Extension is here to help you get growing. You, too, will be thankful for the joy gardening brings to your life.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.