One simple task will help the lawn, allow you to avoid raking and bagging leaves

What do you enjoy most about fall? A common response is the beauty of the leaves as they change to shades of yellow, red and orange. Fall is a time of transition from active growth to dormancy.

As our trees prepare for winter, the leaves change color and drop from the branches. On a windy day, some neighborhoods can seemingly be buried in an avalanche of leaves.

Some people view leaf clean-up as hard work. Others have a more positive spin and see it as nature’s bounty that helps lawns and gardens grow. How you manage leaves in your yard might just depend on your outlook on life.

On the positive side, when broken down, leaves are rich in organic matter with the ability to improve our overall soil health. For centuries, the forest floor has been littered with leaves, resulting in some of the healthiest soils on the planet. This combination of rich organic matter and microorganisms produces a healthy ecosystem, teeming with life.

Let me be clear. Our deforested yards will never become a lush ecosystem like a forest. However, returning the fallen leaves to the landscape can help reduce our footprint on the energy required to haul them away from your property to the composting site.

Leaves can have a negative side effect as well. Left to pile up, leaves block needed sunlight and suffocate the grass, leading to dead spots come spring. As a result, the leaves need to be removed. Or do they?

One effective way to manage leaves on the lawn is by mulch mowing. This technique uses the mower’s power to chop and shred the leaves, returning them to the soil. The microbes take over at this point, feeding on the debris and turning it into rich compost.

Mulch mowing is easy but increases your frequency of mowing. During the period of leaf drop, mowing is not based on grass growth but the amount of leaves covering the grass. Mulch mowing is most effective when there is a light layer of fallen leaves on the lawn.

Mowing continues every time there is a light covering of leaves. Research has shown that if you mow frequently enough, a total of up to 6 to 8 inches of fallen leaves can be returned to the soil, never needing to be raked and removed. Keep in mind this may mean mowing every time there is an inch of leaves on the lawn.

While mulch mowing does require you to mow more frequently, the mower does most of the work. You save time and money by never needing to pick up a rake, bag the leaves and drag them to the curb for the trash service to haul away.

Give mulch mowing a try to mimic the effect leaves have on building a healthy soil in the forest in your own slice of heaven.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.