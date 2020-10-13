Here’s what to do now to have a bountiful vegetable garden next year

There is at least one positive outcome from this pandemic — it created new vegetable gardeners.

Milder temperatures and rainfall this summer assisted in good yields. Before we close the books on this year, there are a few chores to help you make next year’s garden a success.

Clean up residue

Removing vines and plants reduces the spread of insects and diseases. Leaving the old materials in the garden provides a haven for insects to overwinter and disease spores to lay dormant until spring.

Don’t be tempted to compost this refuse. Composting woody stems of tomatoes and other vegetables takes time to breakdown and may not completely kill the pest.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Till the soil

Turning over the soil in the fall offers advantages in starting the season off on the right foot. The goal is to rough till the soil, leaving it a little rough or cloddy.

The freezing and thawing of winter will break down the soil. Come spring, take a rake and smooth out the surface. and you are ready for planting.

Add organic matter

Soils in our area tend to be high in clay. Clay soils are slow to drain and can compact, resulting in poor plant growth. Organic matter, such as compost, peat moss and other materials, can naturally counteract the properties of clay.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Organic matter adds air space in the soil and helps hold more moisture, allowing the plants to root deeper. As you till the soil, incorporate two to four inches of good quality organic matter to help build the soil.

Get a soil test

A soil test can be run through any of the metro area Extension offices. The value of the soil test is to provide information needed to correct any imbalances.

The pH level can reduce the plant’s ability to pick up the nutrients needed for strong growth. Once the pH level is balanced, these nutrients are available.

The soil test also provides essential information on the analysis of fertilizer needed to be applied for the best growth. Local soils tend to be high in pH. Don’t be tempted to add lime, which is often recommended in many resources, as it could compound problems.

Make notes

We all have good intentions and think we will remember what worked and didn’t. But come spring planting time, we often forget.

Now is an excellent time to take a few minutes, make notes of which varieties worked and which crops failed. Planning will help you get a good start next season.

Store unused seeds

Vegetable seeds will remain viable for two to three years when properly stored over the offseason. They are best stored in a cool and dry environment. Tucking seed packets into a zip-close bag or container and placing it in the refrigerator will help keep them fresh and viable.

Growing vegetables has its challenges, but the reward is seeing the plants thrive and eating the harvest. These tips will help old and new vegetable gardens make next year better than this year.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.