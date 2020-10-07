Tulips, whether treated as perennials or annuals, will put on a bright spring show

The advantage of annual tulips is the spectacular show. The disadvantage is the time and cost of replanting. Johnson County Research and Extension

Do you have an overwhelming desire to have tulips to show off your socioeconomic status? Probably not. But this phenomenon, referred to as tulip mania, occurred in the 17th century in the golden age of the Dutch empire.

Dutch tulip mania could be called the first financial bubble. The Dutch were obsessed with tulips after being introduced to them from Turkey as they had never seen a flower with its unique shape and brilliant colors.

Bulbs were coveted, which inflated the price. One bulb would sell for more than 10 times the average worker’s yearly income.

Many gardeners still want new and different plants and are willing to pay high prices to fuel their addiction. However, their desire never reaches the point of causing an economic collapse.

Tulip bulbs are now much more affordable and a spring favorite in many landscapes. Before planting any tulips this fall, you must decide if the bulbs will be treated as an annual or a perennial.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Perennial plantings

Perennial plantings are those where the bulbs are left in place for many years. The advantage is their annual return. The disadvantage is the bloom quality declines over time.

Tulips are adaptable but not always happy in our climate. Heavy clay soils and short cool springs weaken the bulbs and reduce flowering. Bulbs naturally divide each year, resulting in multiple bulbs. These bulbs are smaller and produce less showy or no flowers, just leafy growth.

Good soil preparation is essential if the bulb is to remain in place. Before planting, the soil should be worked to a depth of about 8 inches, adding several inches of compost.

Apply 3 pounds of 5-10-5 fertilizer or similar per 100 square feet or 1.5 teaspoons per square foot. Organic blood meal can also be used at a slightly lower rate.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

To have the bulbs return year after year, be sure to plant in a sunny location with well-drained soil. Bulbs should be planted deeply, 4 to 6 inches from its base.

Fertilize the bulb each year when the foliage starts to appear and never remove the foliage until it dies down naturally. Proper care results in stronger, longer-lasting plantings.

Annual plantings

Do you marvel at the full, bold beds of tulips in the spring? These plantings are treated as annuals.

Initially, these bulbs are planted in the fall. Then after spring bloom, they are dug and discarded. The advantage of annual tulips is the spectacular show. The disadvantage is the time and cost of replanting.

Tulip bulbs are incredible to think about as everything needed to bloom is already inside when planted. For that reason, annual beds can be planted in the sun or shade. Preparing the soil and fertilization is not as important. Remember, they are short term.

Planting depth is shallow, maybe 2 inches deep, just deep enough to support the bulb and shallow enough for easy removal once finished blooming. The result will be a uniform bed of color with the much desired big, bold blooms.

I am sure none of us will be swept up in tulip mania. Still, it is energizing come spring when the cheery blooms appear after a long winter slumber. Fall is the ideal time to add tulip bulbs to the landscape, so let’s get planting.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.