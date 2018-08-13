Suspect in custody in connection with fatal stabbing of Shawnee man

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the August 8 stabbing death of a Shawnee man, according to the Shawnee Police Department.
At about 1 a.m. on August 8, Shawnee police found 57-year-old David J. Paterno near the 1900 block of W. 51st Place suffering from serious injuries stemming from a “physical disturbance.”
Officers and members of the Johnson County Med-Act team performed CPR on the victim before he was transported to a hospital, where he died.
The case was originally turned over to the Metro Squad. At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, Shawnee police announced that the Metro Squad had been disbanded and would no longer be working on the case.
The ongoing investigation was then turned over to Shawnee police, who hours later announced that a suspect had been taken into custody.
Police did not release details about the suspect, saying further updates can be expected from the Johnson County District Attorney’s office.
