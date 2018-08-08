57-year-old man dies from injuries in disturbance in Shawnee

Police were investigating the death of a 57-year-old man as a homicide after the man was was severely injured during a disturbance in a residential area in Shawnee.
Officers responding to reports of a a physical disturbance shortly after 1 a.m. in the 21900 block of West 51st Place found the man with severe injuries.
Officers provided medical aid and performed CPR on the victim until Johnson County Med-Act arrived to treat him. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.
Police said they had no one in custody. They did not release suspect information.
Anyone with information about homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
