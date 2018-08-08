Shawnee man identified as victim killed in ‘physical disturbance’

A Shawnee resident has been identified as a homicide victim following reports of a “physical disturbance” early Wednesday morning.
David J. Paterno, 57, was found by Shawnee police around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 21900 block of W. 51st Place.
Aid was rendered by officers and the Johnson County Med-Act team, but Paterno later died at a hospital.
He was suffering from “severe injuries,” Shawnee police said in a statement. The nature of his injuries was not detailed.
Police said they had no one in custody. They did not release suspect information.
The case has been turned over to the Kansas City Metro Squad, which is composed of experienced investigators from area law enforcement agencies.
Anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to call the Metro Squad at 913-742-6090.
