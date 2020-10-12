Tamara Day fans, take note: New Kansas City ‘Bargain Mansions’ episodes to premiere

Local home-renovation celebrity Tamara Day’s “Bargain Mansions” will premiere six new one-hour episodes starting Nov. 9 on HGTV.

In the show, Day buys aging Kansas City area houses on the cheap and restores them with budget-conscious designs. The new episodes will include renovations of a 1960s Colonial and a 1940s brick ranch-style house, as well as projects around her own home.

Day, who grew up in Salina and attended Kansas State University, lives in Leawood with her financial planner husband, Bill Day, and their four children. She also operates a home decor store, Growing Days Home at 5324 W. 95th St. in Prairie Village.

“Bargain Mansions” was filming around Kansas City in the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, using a skeleton crew of fewer than 10 people working six feet apart. The show also features Day’s father and mentor, Ward Schraeder.

The new episodes will premiere at 8 p.m. Mondays on HGTV as well as on its digital platforms, with extras and behind-the-scenes photos and videos available at HGTV.com/BargainMansions.

HGTV is now airing episodes from the second and third seasons of “Bargain Mansions.” The show this year moved from DIY to HGTV — which goes into 39 million more homes — with episodes expanding from a half-hour to an hour. HGTV says the third season has drawn more than 26 million viewers.