Finally! ‘Queer Eye’ season 3, filmed in Kansas City, has a release date

Save the date and break out your moisturizer and bomber jackets, hennys!

Netflix has announced that the third season of “Queer Eye,” filmed in Kansas City, will air March 15. The show’s theme is “Love Yourself.” All eight episodes will drop at once on the streaming network.

And based on the photos released with the announcement, we know that we’ll see the Fab Five on a RideKC bus and that they’ve visited with Deborah Jones and her sister Mary Jones Mosley — female barbecue pitmasters whose fame continues to grow. The Jones sisters were recently featured in a Southern Living magazine piece about “Women on Fire.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

SHARE COPY LINK Sisters Mary and Deborah Jones are among the few women barbecue pitmasters in the Kansas City area. Together they work in their cramped quarters at Jones BBQ, located at 6706 Kaw Drive in Kansas City, Kan.

The “Queer Eye” cast of Antoni Porowski (food), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture) and Tan France (fashion) spent five months from July to November filming in and around Kansas City. The show’s premise introduces the Fab Five to someone who could benefit from a makeover of their lives — from their home to their style to how they care for themselves.

In November, they hosted a sold-out event at the Central Library to promote their new book. They took questions from the crowd, and Tan offered his favorite thing about KC: “The people, and it’s not just the way you guys are with us. Like I see you smile at each other on the street and it’s beautiful… You guys have got something special here, it’s lovely.”