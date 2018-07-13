Yass Queen: Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ Fab Five are shooting Season 3 — in Kansas City

It’s true, “Queer Eye” fans: The Fab Five have arrived in Kansas City.
Netflix announced Friday that the hit Emmy-nominated show will start production of Season 3 on July 16 in Kansas City.
Season 3 will feature eight episodes shot in and around Kansas City. This is the first time the show has produced episodes outside of Atlanta, where seasons 1 and 2 were filmed.
“Queer Eye” features five gay men who “make better” men and women who need advice on everything from fashion and grooming to cooking, culture and interior design. Season 2 started streaming on Netflix on June 15.
The feel-good show, which is a reboot of the Bravo series “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” also touches on social issues such as LGBTQ rights, race and religion. The original show ran from 2003-07.
In April, Kansas City Mayor Sly James shared a casting call for Season 3 of “Queer Eye.” The flyer said the show was looking for men, women and couples within an hour of Kansas City.
The third season of “Queer Eye” won’t stream on Netflix until 2019, but local fans of the show might be able to catch a glimpse of the cast while they’re here.
On Thursday, Karamo Brown, the show’s culture expert, posted videos of himself swimming with his co-hosts in the infinity-edge pool at Two Light, a luxury apartment high-rise in downtown KC.
One of the videos shows food and wine pro Antoni Porowski hanging on the shoulders of fashion expert Tan France as the men swim in the pool overlooking the H&R Block building and the Power & Light District.
That same day, the Fab Five celebrated their four Emmy Award nominations at Two Light’s eighth floor amenity level, which overlooks the pool.
Both Porowski and interior designer Bobby Berk posted photos of the co-hosts holding golden balloons that spell out “Congrats.”
Grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness also posted an emotional photo of himself reacting to the Emmy nominations.
It appears that the cast celebrated in Westport Thursday evening: Berk posted a video from a restaurant that appears to be Bluestem, the fine dining spot co-owned by James Beard Award-winning chef Colby Garrelts.
Local fans of the show are freaking out about the Fab Five’s arrival in KC on social media.
“Living in Kansas City it’s high key killing me that I haven’t met the beautiful souls from @QueerEye yet,” posted one fan on Twitter.
And if Porowski’s into barbecue, he and the rest of the Fab Five have an invite from Jack Stack.
Comments