Lyric Opera’s ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ moves to virtual-only show amid COVID-19

Lyric Opera of Kansas City’s new puppet-enhanced production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is the latest theatrical production to fall victim to the recent COVID-19 surge.

“In light of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ recent announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions, we regretfully announce that the live, in-person performances of our all-new production of ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ have been cancelled,” Deborah Sandler, the Lyric Opera general director and CEO, announced Friday in a release.

The show had been scheduled for Dec. 3-13 at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building. But it will be filmed and available virtually starting Dec. 15. It can be purchased now for $40 at kcopera.org.

Gian Carlo Menotti’s classic Christmas opera was first performed live on national television on Dec. 24, 1951, as part of the Hallmark Hall of Fame. It’s the story of the three traveling kings who stop for the night at a humble home of a boy, Amahl, and his mother. Amahl offers his own simple gift to the Christ child. The Lyric Opera last performed it in 1993.

Puppets designed by local puppet master Paul Mesner are featured in the Lyric Opera production. Lyric Opera of Kansas City

This production features new puppets designed by local puppet master Paul Mesner, combined with live voices and a new orchestral version created for Lyric Opera.

Also postponed has been an appearance by Lyric Opera members Nov. 21 at Powell Gardens’ Festival of Lights: Enchantment as part of “Soundscapes in the City,” the company’s series of short outdoor concerts featuring hits from opera and musical theater.

Lyric Opera previously announced “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” (Feb. 27- March 7) and “Carmen” (April 24-May 2) were postponed until they can be performed safely.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Ballet canceled its “The Holiday Show.”

Kansas City’s new COVID-19 rules took effect Friday, limiting gatherings to 10 people. The Health Department will grant waivers to those who demonstrate they are taking proper safety precautions, but several arts groups have deemed the risk too great.

