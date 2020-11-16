Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Confused by new COVID-19 rules in the Kansas City area? Here’s a guide to the changes

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Monday announced new restrictions to try to limit the spread of COVID-19. That same day, Jackson and Wyandotte counties announced similar restrictions, with a few variations.

And on Friday, Johnson County officials approved their own list. Here’s a rundown of the new rules. Note: Clay and Platte counties have yet to announce any changes.

The Star’s Mike Hendricks, Steve Vockrodt and Sarah Ritter contributed to this report.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service