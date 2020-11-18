Entertainment
Mega guide to KC holiday events: Despite COVID, there are shows, Santa, lights galore
When children must remain 6 feet from a masked Santa Claus as their parents take photos from behind a plexiglass shield, you know something is different about this holiday season.
But that’s life in the age of COVID-19.
Although the pandemic has decimated the usually packed schedule of live music, theater and other performing arts, many of the area’s other traditional holiday events will proceed — with accommodations for the pandemic such as those above at Santa’s Gingerbread Station at Crown Center. It will run Nov. 27-Dec. 23. Other area Santas will ho-ho-ho at a distance as well.
Crown Center also will play host to a different kind of Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will be a virtual-only event when the 100-foot tree is illuminated at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
Similarly, the Plaza Lighting Ceremony will be broadcast-only in 2020. Visitors will still be able to check out the area’s favorite light display through Jan. 10.
Most other holiday light shows have been little affected by the pandemic. Even at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, which has been closed since March, the Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane will go forward (Nov. 26-Jan. 7).
As usual, Union Station will present a full array of holiday activities, highlighted by the new Holiday Reflections walk-thru village in the massive Grand Plaza.
Some area performing arts companies have gotten creative to give the public a small selection of holiday offerings.
Lyric Opera of Kansas City and the Kansas City Ballet will present shows in their own intimate venues rather than at their usual home in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The Lyric Opera’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is scheduled for Dec. 3-13 at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building. The Ballet’s “The Holiday Show” will take place Dec. 4-20 at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity, although it is sold out.
Meanwhile, Kansas City Repertory Theatre and MTH Theater at Crown Center will go virtual with holiday shows. The Rep will take a storytelling approach to “A Christmas Carol” (Nov. 23-Dec. 31). MTH Theater will present “A Spectacular Christmas,” filmed at a local Christmas tree lot and on the front lawn of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church (Dec. 10-31).
Here are the details:
Union Station
Classic Holiday Movies
Through Dec. 24 ($3), Regnier Extreme Screen. tickets.unionstation.org
Holiday Reflections walk-thru village
Opens Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily ($5).
Laser Holiday Magic
10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 21-Jan. 3. ($8), Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium. unionstation.org/sciencecity
Mini Holiday Express
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 21-Jan. 1 ($5).
Strawberry Swing’s Holiday Market
Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20 ($7.50). eventbrite.com
Crown Center
Ice Terrace
Through March 7 ($7).
Santa’s Arrival
10:30 a.m. Nov. 27.
Santa’s Gingerbread Station
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 24.
Mayor’s Christmas Tree
Nov. 27-Jan. 3. Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Virtual only at crowncenterchristmas.com
Performing arts
Kansas City Symphony Mobile Music Box Concert
At Overland Park Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting, 5:45 p.m. Nov. 20, Thompson Park. kcsymphony.org and facebook.com
Kansas City Repertory Theatre, “A Christmas Carol”
Nov. 23-Dec. 31 (streaming, $65 per household). kcrep.org
“The Snowy Day”
Nov. 27-Jan. 3 ($13-$17; also, streaming $25 for family), Coterie Theatre. thecoterie.org
Lyric Opera, “Amahl and the Night Visitors”
Dec. 3-13 ($12.50-$20), Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building. kcopera.org
Kansas City Ballet, “The Holiday Show”
Dec. 4-20 (sold out), Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity. kcballet.org
Storling Dance Theater, “Child of Hope”
Dec. 4-13 ($15-$20), Culture House. culturehouse.getmytix.net
The Wires, “An Intimate Christmas Concert”
7 p.m. Dec. 9 (online, free). mymcpl.org
MTH Theater at Crown Center, “A Spectacular Christmas”
Dec. 10-31 (streaming, $45). musicaltheaterheritage.com
River City Community Players, “A Christmas Carol”
7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 2 p.m. Dec. 13 ($5), Performing Arts Center, Leavenworth. eventbrite.com
Harold Hynick, “A Christmas Carol — A One-Man Show”
1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 12 ($20-$30), Groundhog Day Theater. eventbrite.com
Bach Aria Soloists, Holiday Concert
7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 ($20-$30), Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. bachariasoloists.com
The Dickens Carolers
7 p.m. Dec. 17, 10 a.m. Dec. 19 (online, free). mymcpl.org/events/68921 and mymcpl.org/events/68922
Jim Brickman, “Comfort & Joy At Home” Virtual Tour
7 p.m. Dec. 17 (streaming, $40-$125). follytheater.org
William Baker Festival Singers, Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral
8 p.m. Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 20 ($5-$50), Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. festivalsingers.org; also livestreamed at facebook.com
Light displays
Winter Magic
Through Jan. 2 ($20 for standard vehicles and $30-$40 for larger vehicles), Swope Park. wintermagickc.com
Festival of Lights: Enchantment
Through Jan. 3 ($5-$12), Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org
Holiday Lights Celebration
5-7 p.m. Nov. 21, Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com
Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Parade
5-9 p.m. Nov. 21, Downtown Excelsior Springs. visitexcelsior.com
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane
5-11 p.m. Nov. 26-Jan. 7 (free), Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, Overland Park. opkansas.org
Plaza Lights
Nov. 26-Jan. 10; lighting ceremony, 6 p.m. Nov. 26 (broadcast-only). facebook.com or countryclubplaza.com
Luminary Walk
4:30-10 p.m. Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5 and 11-12 ($14), Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org
Rockin’ Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Display
Nov. 27-Dec. 23 ($25 per car), KC Pumpkin Patch. facebook.com
Sea of Lights
Nov. 27-Jan. 10 ($17.95-$21.95), Sea Life Kansas City. visitsealife.com/kansas-city
Luminary Walk and Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony
5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 4, Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, Mission. facebook.com
Sar-Ko Aglow
6-11 p.m. Dec. 4-Jan. 10, Sar Ko Par Trails Park, Lenexa. facebook.com
Soul of Santa Christmas Tree Lighting
6 p.m. Dec. 4, 18th and Paseo. thesoulofsanta.org
More ice skating
Summit Ice
Through Feb. 28 ($8), Lee’s Summit. cityofls.net
The Ice at Park Place
Through Feb. 28 ($9-$11), Park Place. parkplaceleawood.com
Linden Square Skate Rink
Opens Nov. 26 after the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting ($5), Gladstone. lindensquare.info
Other events
Santa’s Wonderland
Through Dec. 24, Bass Pro and Cabela’s. basspro.com
Holiday Stroll
Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20, Weston. westonmo.com
Drive-Thru PJ Party with Santa
5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com
Santa’s Express
5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and 11-12 ($10 per car suggested donation), National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com
A Downtown Christmas
6-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Downtown Parkville. parkvillemo.org
Christmas in the Courtyard
6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 4 ($1 or new toy or canned food item), Merriam Community Center. merriam.org
Living Windows
7-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Independence Square. facebook.com
Cruisin’ With Santa Claus
9-11 a.m. Dec. 5 (sold out), Legends Outlets. legendsshopping.com
Sidewalk Santa
9 a.m.-noon, Dec. 5 ($5-$7), Leawood Community Center. leawood.org
Christmas Open House
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5 (free), Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm. mahaffie.org
Kearney’s Magical Night
5-8 p.m. Dec. 12, Firehouse Community Center, Kearney. kearneyfirehouse.org
Other virtual events
Mayor’s Tree Lighting
6-8 p.m. Nov. 20, Downtown Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org
Coleman House Opening
Dec. 4, National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. toyandminiaturemuseum.org
Santa Dash
10 a.m. Dec. 5 ($12-$30). santadashrun.com
Fairy Princess
6 p.m. Dec. 6. kansascitymuseum.org
