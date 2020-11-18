Mega guide to KC holiday events: Despite COVID, there are shows, Santa, lights galore

When children must remain 6 feet from a masked Santa Claus as their parents take photos from behind a plexiglass shield, you know something is different about this holiday season.

But that’s life in the age of COVID-19.

Although the pandemic has decimated the usually packed schedule of live music, theater and other performing arts, many of the area’s other traditional holiday events will proceed — with accommodations for the pandemic such as those above at Santa’s Gingerbread Station at Crown Center. It will run Nov. 27-Dec. 23. Other area Santas will ho-ho-ho at a distance as well.

Crown Center also will play host to a different kind of Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will be a virtual-only event when the 100-foot tree is illuminated at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

Similarly, the Plaza Lighting Ceremony will be broadcast-only in 2020. Visitors will still be able to check out the area’s favorite light display through Jan. 10.

Most other holiday light shows have been little affected by the pandemic. Even at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, which has been closed since March, the Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane will go forward (Nov. 26-Jan. 7).

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane will open Nov. 26 at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. Courtesy photo

As usual, Union Station will present a full array of holiday activities, highlighted by the new Holiday Reflections walk-thru village in the massive Grand Plaza.

Some area performing arts companies have gotten creative to give the public a small selection of holiday offerings.

Lyric Opera of Kansas City and the Kansas City Ballet will present shows in their own intimate venues rather than at their usual home in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The Lyric Opera’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is scheduled for Dec. 3-13 at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building. The Ballet’s “The Holiday Show” will take place Dec. 4-20 at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity, although it is sold out.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Repertory Theatre and MTH Theater at Crown Center will go virtual with holiday shows. The Rep will take a storytelling approach to “A Christmas Carol” (Nov. 23-Dec. 31). MTH Theater will present “A Spectacular Christmas,” filmed at a local Christmas tree lot and on the front lawn of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church (Dec. 10-31).

Here are the details:

The new Holiday Reflections walk-thru village will fill Union Staton’s massive Grand Plaza. Union Station

Union Station

unionstation.org/holidays

Classic Holiday Movies

Through Dec. 24 ($3), Regnier Extreme Screen. tickets.unionstation.org

Holiday Reflections walk-thru village

Opens Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily ($5).

Laser Holiday Magic

10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 21-Jan. 3. ($8), Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium. unionstation.org/sciencecity

Mini Holiday Express

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 21-Jan. 1 ($5).

Strawberry Swing’s Holiday Market

Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20 ($7.50). eventbrite.com

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, the Crown Center Ice Terrace will be open through March 7 and will operate at about 20% capacity. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Crown Center

crowncenterchristmas.com

Ice Terrace

Through March 7 ($7).

Santa’s Arrival

10:30 a.m. Nov. 27.

Santa’s Gingerbread Station

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 24.

The 100-foot Mayor’s Christmas Tree at Crown Center will be illuminated Nov. 27-Jan. 3.

Mayor’s Christmas Tree

Nov. 27-Jan. 3. Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Virtual only at crowncenterchristmas.com

Performing arts

Kansas City Symphony Mobile Music Box Concert

At Overland Park Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting, 5:45 p.m. Nov. 20, Thompson Park. kcsymphony.org and facebook.com

Gary Neal Johnson may be best known for playing Scrooge in Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol.” This year he is among four actors reading the tale online. Don Ipock

Kansas City Repertory Theatre, “A Christmas Carol”

Nov. 23-Dec. 31 (streaming, $65 per household). kcrep.org

“The Snowy Day”

Nov. 27-Jan. 3 ($13-$17; also, streaming $25 for family), Coterie Theatre. thecoterie.org

Lyric Opera, “Amahl and the Night Visitors”

Dec. 3-13 ($12.50-$20), Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building. kcopera.org

Whitney Huell and Cameron Thomas will perform in the Kansas City Ballet’s “The Holiday Show.” Kenny Johnson

Kansas City Ballet, “The Holiday Show”

Dec. 4-20 (sold out), Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity. kcballet.org

Storling Dance Theater, “Child of Hope”

Dec. 4-13 ($15-$20), Culture House. culturehouse.getmytix.net

The Wires, “An Intimate Christmas Concert”

7 p.m. Dec. 9 (online, free). mymcpl.org

MTH Theater at Crown Center, “A Spectacular Christmas”

Dec. 10-31 (streaming, $45). musicaltheaterheritage.com

River City Community Players, “A Christmas Carol”

7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 2 p.m. Dec. 13 ($5), Performing Arts Center, Leavenworth. eventbrite.com

Harold Hynick, “A Christmas Carol — A One-Man Show”

1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 12 ($20-$30), Groundhog Day Theater. eventbrite.com

Bach Aria Soloists, Holiday Concert

7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 ($20-$30), Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. bachariasoloists.com

The Dickens Carolers

7 p.m. Dec. 17, 10 a.m. Dec. 19 (online, free). mymcpl.org/events/68921 and mymcpl.org/events/68922

Jim Brickman, “Comfort & Joy At Home” Virtual Tour

7 p.m. Dec. 17 (streaming, $40-$125). follytheater.org

William Baker Festival Singers, Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral

8 p.m. Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 20 ($5-$50), Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. festivalsingers.org; also livestreamed at facebook.com

Light displays

Winter Magic

Through Jan. 2 ($20 for standard vehicles and $30-$40 for larger vehicles), Swope Park. wintermagickc.com

A rendering of Quixotic’s “Fountain of Light” installation for Festival of Lights: Enchantment at Powell Gardens. Powell Gardens

Festival of Lights: Enchantment

Through Jan. 3 ($5-$12), Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org

Holiday Lights Celebration

5-7 p.m. Nov. 21, Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com

Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Parade

5-9 p.m. Nov. 21, Downtown Excelsior Springs. visitexcelsior.com

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane

5-11 p.m. Nov. 26-Jan. 7 (free), Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, Overland Park. opkansas.org

The traditional Thanksgiving night Plaza Lighting Ceremony will be for broadcast-only, but the Plaza Lights will shine daily through Jan. 10. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Plaza Lights

Nov. 26-Jan. 10; lighting ceremony, 6 p.m. Nov. 26 (broadcast-only). facebook.com or countryclubplaza.com

Luminary Walk

4:30-10 p.m. Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5 and 11-12 ($14), Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org

Rockin’ Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Display

Nov. 27-Dec. 23 ($25 per car), KC Pumpkin Patch. facebook.com

Sea of Lights

Nov. 27-Jan. 10 ($17.95-$21.95), Sea Life Kansas City. visitsealife.com/kansas-city

Luminary Walk and Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony

5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 4, Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, Mission. facebook.com

Sar-Ko Aglow

6-11 p.m. Dec. 4-Jan. 10, Sar Ko Par Trails Park, Lenexa. facebook.com

Soul of Santa Christmas Tree Lighting

6 p.m. Dec. 4, 18th and Paseo. thesoulofsanta.org

More ice skating

Summit Ice

Through Feb. 28 ($8), Lee’s Summit. cityofls.net

The Ice at Park Place

Through Feb. 28 ($9-$11), Park Place. parkplaceleawood.com

Linden Square Skate Rink

Opens Nov. 26 after the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting ($5), Gladstone. lindensquare.info

Other events

Santa’s Wonderland

Through Dec. 24, Bass Pro and Cabela’s. basspro.com

Holiday Stroll

Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20, Weston. westonmo.com

Drive-Thru PJ Party with Santa

5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com

Santa’s Express

5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and 11-12 ($10 per car suggested donation), National Agricultural Center & Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com

A Downtown Christmas

6-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Downtown Parkville. parkvillemo.org

Christmas in the Courtyard

6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 4 ($1 or new toy or canned food item), Merriam Community Center. merriam.org

Living Windows

7-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Independence Square. facebook.com

Cruisin’ With Santa Claus

9-11 a.m. Dec. 5 (sold out), Legends Outlets. legendsshopping.com

Sidewalk Santa

9 a.m.-noon, Dec. 5 ($5-$7), Leawood Community Center. leawood.org

Christmas Open House

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5 (free), Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm. mahaffie.org

Kearney’s Magical Night

5-8 p.m. Dec. 12, Firehouse Community Center, Kearney. kearneyfirehouse.org

Other virtual events

Mayor’s Tree Lighting

6-8 p.m. Nov. 20, Downtown Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org

Coleman House Opening

Dec. 4, National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. toyandminiaturemuseum.org

Santa Dash

10 a.m. Dec. 5 ($12-$30). santadashrun.com

Fairy Princess

6 p.m. Dec. 6. kansascitymuseum.org