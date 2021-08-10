DaBaby, whose homophobic comments stirred anger, canceled at Kansas City area venue

Rapper DaBaby, who angered many with his homophobic comments recently, was scheduled to perform Aug. 14 at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs. Invision/AP

The Aug. 14 concert featuring DaBaby at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs has been canceled. No reason was given.

The rapper has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks because of homophobic comments he made during a concert in July. Several festivals, including Lollapalooza, dropped him from their lineups. Artists including Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa condemned his words before he ultimately issued an apology.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases also might have been a factor, plus ticket sales for the concert appeared to be slow, with several good seats remaining this week. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, also angered many Kansas Citians in February when he gloated on Instagram after the Chiefs lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.

An Azura spokesperson said there would be no comment beyond the statement on the amphitheater’s website that announced the cancellation and indicated refunds are “available at point of purchase.”

Ticketmaster said: “No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the event organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.”

This is the second cancellation in as many weeks at Azura after Jason Isbell’s appearance was called off just days before the scheduled Aug. 4 concert, also without explanation.

But other concerts have gone on as scheduled at Azura Amphitheater in recent days, including the Foo Fighters last Thursday, Lady A on Friday and ZZ Top and Willie Nelson on Sunday. And Garth Brooks played a sold-out Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.