Jason Isbell’s Kansas City area concert is canceled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Jason Isbell’s Aug. 3 concert at Azura Amphitheater has been canceled. File photo

The Aug. 3 concert featuring Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jason Isbell at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs has been canceled.

Azura’s website cites “unforeseen circumstances.” It is unclear whether the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the area played a role. Isbell’s website includes no mention of the Azura date but lists a full tour of concerts starting Aug. 7 in Austin, Texas, and running through November 2022.

On the bill with Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit were Lucinda Williams and Kansas City’s Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear. Isbell was formerly a member of Drive-By Truckers.

Ticketmaster’s website says: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.”

Azura Amphitheater, formerly Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, closed for more than a year because of the pandemic before reopening June 25 with Styx and Collective Soul. It has three concerts scheduled for later this week: Foo Fighters (Aug. 5), Lady A (Aug. 6) and ZZ Top and Willie Nelson (Aug. 8). ZZ Top’s appearance may be in doubt because of the death last week of bassist Dusty Hill.

Meanwhile, Garth Brooks’ sold-out show at Arrowhead Stadium is still on for Aug. 7.