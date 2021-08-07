In KC, Foo Fighters had a message for Westboro Baptist Church: You should be dancing

Dave Grohl and his band the Foo Fighters brought their tour to Bonner Springs on Thursday. AP

Music emanated from the back of the flatbed truck which moved slowly along the street near Azura Ampitheater in Bonner Springs ahead of Thursday night’s Foo Fighters concert.

This caught the attention of members of the Topeka-based Westboro Baptist Church, most of whom were in the grassy field near the street. They moved closer to show their signs, many of which proclaimed what God hates, and tried to get the attention of the occupants of the truck.

But it was the Foo Fighters, who were playing on the back of the truck, aiming to get the protesters to listen to a message of their own.

“All right now,” the band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, said. “Ladies and gentlemen. I got something to say, because you know what? I love you. I do. The way I look at it is I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Because I think it’s about love. That’s what I think.

“We’re all about love. And you shouldn’t be hatin’. You know what you should be doing? You should be dancing.”

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Foo Fighters then broke into the Bee Gees’ 1976 song “You Should Be Dancing.”

A video of the encounter quickly went viral on Friday:

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

This wasn’t the first time the Foo Fighters have used music to respond to protesting Westboro members.

Prior to a 2015 show at the T-Mobile Center, the band showed up in a pickup truck and danced to a Rick Astley song on the street.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It may be the first time the Westboro members had ever been “Rickrolled.”

“We didn’t have enough time to put together the big old show that we put on last time, so we figured, you know what, why don’t we just ... rickroll their ass?” Grohl told the T-Mobile Center crowd, per Rolling Stone. “Cause nothing says love like a little Rick Astley in your life, you know what I’m saying? Never gonna give his ass up!”