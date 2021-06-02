Entertainment

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour coming to Arrowhead in Kansas City. Here’s ticket info

Garth Brooks performs “Ask Me How I Know” at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Country singer Eric Church goes off on Brooks in the August issue of Rolling Stone magazine for lip-synching at the show.
Garth Brooks performs “Ask Me How I Know” at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Country singer Eric Church goes off on Brooks in the August issue of Rolling Stone magazine for lip-synching at the show. Chris Pizzello Invision/Associated Press

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will be making a stop in Kansas City this summer with his first concert at Arrowhead Stadium, the performer announced Wednesday.

The concert, which will be performed in-the-round, will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11.

Tickets cost $94.95, all inclusive, and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app on your cellphone.

There will be no ticket sales at Arrowhead’s box office or at Ticketmaster outlets on June 11th

Last month, Garth Brooks sold out Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 75 minutes. More than 86,000 tickets were sold for the Aug. 14th concert, which will be the only Nebraska appearance on the tour.

Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service