Record crowd expected for Garth Brooks’ Kansas City show. Tips on getting tickets

Garth Brooks, whose Aug. 7 show at Arrowhead Stadium was announced last week, almost certainly will break Taylor Swift’s record for concert attendance at the nearly 50-year-old venue. But that doesn’t mean tickets will be easy to come by when they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The country music legend will perform with an in-the-round arrangement, meaning the entire stadium will be used. For Swift and other previous concerts, seats behind the stage were not sold. That’s why the record for a concert is 58,611 from Swift’s 2018 performance.

Elton John was Arrowhead’s first major act in 1973, drawing about 30,000 (tickets were $7). Even huge draws such as the Rolling Stones and Eagles in 1975 (about 30,000) and The Jacksons’ kickoff to their 1984 North American Victory Tour (45,000) drew far less than the stadium’s full capacity, now about 76,000.

Tour officials aren’t saying how many tickets will be available for Brooks, but a sellout is a sure thing. All 86,000-plus seats for his Aug. 14 concert at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, recently sold in 75 minutes.

Moreover, when Brooks opened the Sprint Center (now the T-Mobile Center) in 2007, he sold out all nine shows (a total of 164,000). Same with seven shows in 2017 (119,000).

In other words, tickets for the Aug. 7 show might be hotter even than the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

Ticketmaster will sell tickets for $94.95, all inclusive with a limit of eight. Some resale operations such as vividseats.com and ticketsonsale.com already list tickets at $120 and up.

Ticketmaster provides tips for ticket seekers:

▪ Register in “My Account” and join the waiting room, which usually becomes available on the event page 10 to 15 minutes before tickets go on sale. Refresh the page until it shows up; the quicker you join the waiting room, the higher on the list you’ll be.

▪ After the sale begins, the queue will open and you will have a place in line.

▪ Do not refresh your screen; the queue automatically refreshes.

▪ If you’re on a mobile device, don’t allow your screen to dim or your waiting room will pause.

▪ Tickets are first-come, first-served and are not guaranteed.

On sale Friday, June 11

The Backseat Lovers, July 28, RecordBar. $15-$18

Garth Brooks, Aug. 7, Arrowhead Stadium. $94.95

Eddie Griffin, Aug. 14, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 7, Liberty Hall. Ticket prices TBA.

Avatar, Sept. 20, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Kevin Gates, Sept. 29, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat and Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $25-$30

Judas Priest, Oct. 19, Cable Dahmer Arena. Ticket prices TBA.

Mat Kearney, Oct. 21, Liberty Hall. Ticket prices TBA.

Johnnyswim with Katelyn Tarver, Oct. 22, The Truman. $30-$55

Dr. Dog, Oct. 23, The Truman. $27-$49

Brett Young with Maddie & Tae and Filmore, Nov. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Newsboys, Nov. 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. Ticket prices TBA.

Surfaces with Khai Dreams and Public Library Commute, Nov. 16, The Truman. $27-$50

Patton Oswalt, Dec. 3, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Taylor Tomlinson, Dec. 11, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Brian Regan, May 20, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Also on sale

June

Mike Dillon with Nikki Glaspie, June 10, 1900 Building. $25

Tab Benoit with Whiskey Bayou, June 11, Knuckleheads. $35

X-Raided and Brotha Lynch, June 11, BLVD nights. $40-$80

En Vogue, June 12, Hy-Vee Arena. $32.50-$70.50

Andy Frasco & The U.N., June 17, The Truman. $25-$35

Jamey Johnson, June 18, Grinders. $40-$85

Philthy Rich and Payroll Giovanni, June 18, BLVD nights. $50-$80

The Samples and Counter Culture, June 18, The Truman. $25

Tiedye Ky, June 18, Encore. $15-$20

Sean Kelly, June 19, Southside Bar & Grille. $40

Cordovas and Great Peacock, June 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Myles Kennedy, June 23, Uptown. $35-$59

Charley Crockett, June 24, Uptown. $30-$35

Mozzy, June 25, Blvd Nights. $50-$100

Bluegrass in the Bottoms, June 25-26, Grinders. $80-$150

Styx and Collective Soul, June 25, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$137

Clay Clear Band, June 26, Aztec. $20

Max Haverfield & Friends, “Sound of Glory,” June 27, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. $29

July

Fitz and the Tantrums with Livingston, July 1, Grinders. $35-$59

Hellazoppin Circus Sideshow Revue, July 2, Bottleneck. $20

Lindsey Stirling with Kiesza, July 3, Starlight. $39.50-$144.50

Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro, July 8, Knuckleheads. $58.50-$79.50

Steve Earle & The Dukes, July 9, Knuckleheads. $42.50-$65

Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer, July 10, Uptown. $52-$152

Dale Watson, July 10, Knuckleheads. $20

American Aquarium with Morgan Wade, July 15, Knuckleheads. $20

Kolby Cooper, July 16, PBR Big Sky. $15-$75

Trampled Under Foot, July 16-17, Knuckleheads. $65.50-$188

For King & Country, July 17, Azura Amphitheater. $29.50-$79.50

The Phil Collins Experience with Switch, July 17, Uptown. $25-$45

Danny Cox with Lonnie McFadden, Joe Cartwright and more, July 18, Knuckleheads. $25

Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, July 23, Knuckleheads. $20

Poison Overdose with The M80s and Rebel Yell, July 23, Uptown. $20

Claude VonStroke, July 24, Uptown. $25-$50

Josh Abbott Band, July 24, PBR Big Sky. $25-$500

Eric Lindell and The Natural Mystics with Anson Funderburgh, July 25, Knuckleheads. $35

R.A. The Rugged Man, July 28, RecordBar. $20-$50

Icewear Vezzo with 2Gunn Kevi and Suli4q, July 29, BLVD Nights. $30-$300

The Quebe Sisters, July 29, Knuckleheads. $20

Sam Riggs, Country, July 29, Knuckleheads. $20

The Cadillac Three, July 31, Knuckleheads. $20

Pop Evil, July 31, The Truman. $20

Jo Koy, July 31-Aug. 1, Uptown. $52.50-$62.50

August

Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Aug. 3, Uptown. $35-$142

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Aug. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $45-$99.50

Jason Mraz, Aug. 3, Starlight. $30.50-$99.50

AG Club, Aug. 5, RecordBar. $20

Foo Fighters with Radkey, Aug. 5, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$125

Paul Cauthen, Aug. 5, Knuckleheads. $25

Lady A, Aug. 6, Azura Amphitheater. $30-$395.50

Tanya Tucker with Erin Enderlin, Aug. 6, Knuckleheads. $48.50

The Decemberists, Aug. 7, Grinders. $35-$99

Dermot Kennedy, Aug. 7, Uptown. $35-$277

Tech N9ne, Aug. 7, Kansas City Live! $27.50-$100

ZZ Top and Willie Nelson, Aug. 8, T Azura Amphitheater. $34.50-$274.50

My Baby, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $15

Shakey Graves with Tré Burt, Aug. 11, The Truman. $27-$54

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$87.50

All Time Low with The Maine and Grayscale, Aug. 13, KC Live! $25-$85

William Clark Green, Aug. 13, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Mike Zito’s Big Damn Band with Tito Jackson, Aug. 14, Knuckleheads. $25

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Aug. 18, Kauffman Center. $39.50

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Aug. 20, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Deicide and Kataklysm, Aug. 21, Riot Room. $25

Flyover 2021, Aug. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$200

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Aug. 21, Ameristar. $35-$50

Between The Buried and Me, Aug. 22, Granada. $25

Helen Gillet, Aug. 25, 1900 Building. $25

David Allan Coe, Aug. 27, Knuckleheads. $37.50

The Fab Four, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, Aug. 27, Ameristar. $35-$50

Moon Taxi, Aug. 27, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Beartooth with Wage War and Dragged Under, Aug. 28, The Truman. $28.50-$50

Jeanne Robertson, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$54.50

Throwback Throwdown featuring Clint Black, Tracy Byrd and Neal McCoy, Aug. 28, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$60

Martina McBride with Hailey Whitters, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. $39-$119

Louis The Child with Whethan, Aug. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34-$45

Waxahatchee, Aug. 31, Knuckleheads. Sold out.

September

Yallapalooza featuring Morgan Wallen, Sept. 2, Azura Amphitheater. $20-$109.50

The Phantom Blues Band featuring Mike Finnigan, Sept. 3, Knuckleheads. $35-47.50

Korn and Staind, Sept. 6, Azura Amphitheater. $29.50-$89.50

Chris Renzema, Sept. 8, The Truman. $17-$34

Needtobreathe with Switchfoot and The New Respects, Sept. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $32.50-$65

Dancefestopia, Sept. 9-12, Lacygne, Kansas. $199-$599

Adam Carolla, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Shake The Lake Country Music Festival, Sept. 11, Longview Lake Swim Beach. $49-$149

Son Volt, Sept. 11, Knuckleheads. $25-$37.50

Big Thief, Sept. 12, Liberty Hall. $26-$50

The Doobie Brothers with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sept. 14, Starlight. $39-$175

Bill Burr, Sept. 15, Starlight. $35-$85

Dance Gavin Dance with Animals As Leaders and more, Sept. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$35

Kane Brown, Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center. $35-$75

John Pizzarelli Trio, Sept. 17, Folly. $20-$55

Sara Evans, Sept. 17, Ameristar. $55-$209

Albert Cummings, Sept. 18, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Grand Funk Railroad, Sept. 18, Ameristar. $40-$175

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Sept. 19, T-Mobile Center. $46-$426.50

Rufus Wainwright and José González, Sept. 20, Uptown. $35-$79

The Allman Betts Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21, The Truman. $28

Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36, Sept. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $35-$124.50

Glass Animals, Sept. 22, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$39.50

Grouplove, Sept. 22, Liberty Hall. $30

Missouri and The Instamatics, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

New Found Glory and Simple Plan, Sept. 22, Uptown. $31-$40

Little Big Town with Nightfall, Sept. 24-25, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$115

Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 24, Ameristar. $30-$110

Pecos & The Rooftops, Sept. 24, Granada. $13

America, Sept. 25, Lied Center. $21-$55

Don Felder, Sept. 25, Ameristar. $45-$170

Boney James, Sept. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50

Lauren Daigle, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $26.50-$122

Samia with Savannah Conley, Sept. 26, RecordBar. $15

The Brook & The Bluff, Sept. 27, RecordBar. $15-$18

Future Islands, Sept. 29, Liberty Hall. $26-$30

Jukebox the Ghost, Sept. 29, The Truman. $20-$25

Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles, Sept. 29, Grinders. $34.50-$134

Amir El Saffar and the Two Rivers Ensemble, Sept. 30, Lied Center. $14-$25

October

The Avett Brothers, Oct. 1, Azura Amphitheater. $44.50-$69.50

Slaughter with La Guns, Oct. 1, Ameristar. $27-$140

Machine Gun Kelly, Oct. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $68-$237

City Morgue, Oct. 7, Granada. $20

Marc Rebillet, Oct. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$33

St. Vincent, Oct. 7, Uptown. $35-$75

He$H with Bommer and Zia, Oct. 8, Granada. $15-$25

Jason Aldean with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, Oct. 8, T-Mobile Center. $50-$325

Jelly Roll, Oct. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

Nikki Glaser, Oct. 8, Uptown. $39.75

Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li, Oct. 9, Granada. $25

Karrin Allyson, Oct. 9, Folly. $20-$55

Marc Anthony, Oct. 9, T-Mobile Center. $64-$184

Primus with Wolfmother, Oct. 9, Grinders. $37.50-$97

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 10, Encore. $20

Local H, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $15

Gojira with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $25-$50

Satsang with Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, Oct. 13, 1900 Building. $15-$25

Legends of Hip Hop, Oct. 15, Municipal Auditorium. $61-$1127

Vicki Lawrence and Mama, Oct. 15, Ameristar. $40-$145

Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Oct. 16, Aztec. $20

Andrea Bocelli, Oct. 16, T-Mobile Center. $80-$1,500

Pokey LaFarge, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Preacher Lawson, Oct. 16, Ameristar. $20-$35

August Burns Red with Fit for a King, Erra and Like Moths to Flames, Oct. 19, The Truman. $27.50-$50

In This Moment with Ded and Raven Black, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Jake Miller, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $20

Watkins Family Hour, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $39.50

Trey Kennedy, Oct. 21, Uptown. $35-$99

Aaron Lewis, Oct. 22, Ameristar. $57-$75

Kawehi, Oct. 23, Granada. $18

Ron White, Oct. 23, Ameristar. $70-$100

San Holo, Oct. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $23-$40

Bleachers, Oct. 24, Uptown. $35

The Westerlies, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Oct. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$109

Ruston Kelly with Margaret Glaspy, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $20-$25

Black Violin, Oct. 27, Kauffman Center. $29-$59

Jimmie Vaughan, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Grupo Firme, Oct. 29, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$139.50

Todd Snider, Oct. 29, Folly. $35-$45

Dayglow, Oct. 30, The Truman. $20-$25

Florida Georgia Line with Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, Oct. 30, T-Mobile Center. $36.50-$146.50

Josh Turner, Oct. 30, Ameristar. $55-$170

MercyMe, Oct. 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $30-$165

Dude Perfect, Oct. 31, T-Mobile Center. $28-$202

November

Crumb, Nov. 1, Granada. $25

Theory of a Deadman with 10 Years, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$20

Coin with Valley, Nov. 3, The Truman. $25-$75

Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley, Nov. 3, Madrid. $25

Jinjer with Suicide Silence, Nov. 4, Granada. $25-$133

K.U. Symphony Orchestra with Tiempo Libre, Nov. 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

The Brian McKnight 4, Nov. 5, Lied Center. $19-$50

Leonid & Friends, Nov. 5, Ameristar. $20-$120

Commodores, Nov. 6, Ameristar. $57-$160

Robbie Fulks, Nov. 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Tauren Wells with Riley Clemmons and Andrew Ripp, Nov. 7, Sheffield Family Life Center. $14.95-$60

Emmet Cohen Trio, Nov. 8, Lied Center. $19-$35

John Mark McMillan, Nov. 8, RecordBar. $25

The Monkees, Nov. 10, Uptown. $45-$79

Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Townes, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Chuck Prophet, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Queensryche, Nov. 12, Ameristar. $35-$55

“Whose Live Anyway,” Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Revolucion De Amor, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Sam Baker Trio, Nov. 13, Folly. $15-$50

Abbamania, Nov. 14, Uptown. $25-$60

Dan and Shay, Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$79.50

Scribble Showdown, Nov. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$55

Cloud Nothings, Nov. 15, RecordBar. $17-$20

Julien Baker with DEHD and Katie Malco, Nov. 15, Granada. $25

Madison Beer, Nov. 15, The Truman. $27.50-$55

Smallpools, Nov. 16, Encore. $22

Goose, Nov. 17, The Truman. $25-$50

Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Straight No Chaser, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.95-$63

Caribou with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Nov. 18, Granada. $27

The Happy Fits, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $15

Stephen Curtis Chapman, Nov. 18, Folly. $26-$75

Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 19, Lied Center. $14-$35

Bob Jovi and Just What I Needed, Nov. 20, Aztec. $20

The Guess Who, Nov. 20, Ameristar. $35-$150

Lovelytheband and Sir Sly with Cannons, Nov. 21, The Truman. $29.50-$35

Neck Deep, Nov. 22, The Truman. $27.50

The Schwag, Nov. 25, Uptown. $15

Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 27, Uptown. $20-$25

Purity Ring, Nov. 30, Granada. $26-$50

December

Kip Moore with Gabe Lee, Dec. 2, Uptown. $35-$159

“The Price is Right” Live! Dec. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65

Monophonics, Dec. 3, RecordBar. $15-$20

Travis Tritt, Dec. 3, Ameristar. $59.50-$89.50

Carrot Top, Dec. 4, Ameristar. $30-$105

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80

Atreyu with Crown the Empire, Tetrarch and more, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$50

Anderson East, Dec. 10, Madrid. $25-$89

David Benoit, Dec. 10, Folly. $20-$55

The Driver Era, Dec. 10, The Truman. $25-$154

Home Free, Dec. 10, Uptown. $24.50-$87

Ridin’ the Storm Out, Dec. 11, Aztec. $20

Tony Orlando, Dec. 11, Ameristar. $35

Gary Gulman, Dec. 16, Madrid. $25-$35

Impractical Jokers, Dec. 18, T-Mobile Center. $52.50-$153

Tommy Emmanuel with Andy McKee, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

January

Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio, Jan. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Little River Band, Jan. 15, Ameristar. $45-$145

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jan. 18, Lied Center. $19-$55

The Man in Black: Tribute To Johnny Cash, Jan. 22, Ameristar. $15-$105

Motion City Soundtrack, Jan. 25, Granada. $34.50

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy with Kittens, Jan. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$48

Herman’s Hermits, Jan. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50

Fortune Feimster, Jan. 29, Uptown. $29.50-$92

February

Elton John, Feb. 1, T-Mobile Center. $66-$1,038

Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

The Beach Boys, Feb. 9, 2022, Kauffman Center. $54-$104

Beth Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. $35-$227

Anat Cohen Quartetinho, Feb. 12, Folly. $20-$55

Rosanne Cash, Feb. 12, Lied Center. $19-$50

Eric Church, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $39-$169

Tommy Cash, Feb. 19, Encore. $15

The Weeknd, Feb. 19, T-Mobile Center. $29.75-$425.75

Terry Fator, Feb. 22, Ameristar. $62-$225

David Archuleta, Feb. 24, Knuckleheads. $25-$140

Louis Tomlinson, Feb. 26, Uptown. Sold out.

March

K.Flay, March 1, The Truman. $21.50-$27

Everclear, March 4, Ameristar. $35-$115

Dennis Deyoung, March 5, Ameristar. $40-$60

Hiss Golden Messenger, March 7, RecordBar. $22

Crystal Gayle, March 12, Ameristar. $35-$50

Paquito D’Rivera Quintet, March 12, Folly. $20-$55

Kaleo, March 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$62

We Banjo 3, March 19, The Truman. $15-$30

Yakov Smirnoff, March 25, Ameristar. $28

Alton Brown, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$69.50

The Airborne Toxic Event, March 28, The Truman. $25-$30

Girl in Red, March 29, The Truman. $24.50-$50

April

Girl Talk, April 9, The Truman. $25-$30

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, April 10, Kauffman Center. $35-$139

John Gorka, April 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

Aly & AJ, April 14, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Eliane Elias, April 16, Folly. $20-$55

Alan Doyle, April 21, Madrid. $25-$35

LP with Nick Leng, April 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$135

T.G. Sheppard, April 23, Ameristar. $20-$35

Amy Speace, April 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

May

Justin Bieber, May 4, T-Mobile Center. $50.50-$116

Russ, May 17, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.95-$59.95

They Might Be Giants, May 17, The Truman. $27-$30

Rage Against The Machine, May 18, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578

Jacob Collier, May 19, The Truman. $30

June-September 2022

AJR, June 1, 2022, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50

Brit Floyd, June 18, 2022 Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$79.50

Matchbox Twenty, June 21, 2022, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, 2022, Starlight. $25-$150

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, July 19, 2022, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945

The Dead South, Aug. 5, 2022, Grinders. $25-$75

Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, 2022, Ameristar. $60-$240

David Gray, Aug. 7, 2022, Starlight. $45-$125

Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, 2022, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50

Roger Waters, Sept. 3, 2022, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com