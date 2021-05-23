Entertainment
Kansas City summer entertainment guide: At last, music, comedy, festivals and more
The local summer schedule is a tad light on indoor concerts and theater thanks to the pandemic, but, unlike last summer, that doesn’t mean it isn’t packed with promising events.
In fact, a year after virtually all activities were wiped out by COVID-19, the summer slate is as loaded as ever in at least two categories: history and comedy.
The National WWI Museum and Memorial, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and Union Station all will present exhibitions with historical significance, highlighted by Union Station’s “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” Also, the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum is expected to reopen during the summer, according to library director Kurt Graham. It has been closed since July 2019, first because of a major renovation and then because of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the summer is loaded with national touring comics such as Melissa Villaseñor, Akaash Singh, Damon Wayans, Faizon Love, Adam Carolla and Bill Burr. It’s worth noting that comedians and comedy clubs are notorious for rearranging their schedules, so you might not want to plan your summer vacation around any of these appearances.
Among other events that have escaped cancellation or postponement because of COVID-19, some early in the summer will have limited-capacity audiences. Most others are outdoors.
Starlight Theatre will present a smaller and later than usual season of concerts and Broadway shows, beginning with “Godspell” in late June. Azura Amphitheater, formerly the Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, also has delayed its start until late June but will offer big concerts such as Styx and Collective Soul, Jason Isbell and Clint Black and Tracy Byrd. Again, don’t be surprised if any of those concerts don’t happen as scheduled.
Even some outdoor events have been lost to the pandemic, including Celebration at the Station, Boulevardia and the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival. The many concerts postponed include major ones by Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Kenny Chesney, Maroon 5 and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe. The Big Slick Celebrity weekend will be online for the second consecutive year.
But almost all county fairs will carry on, as will the Kansas City Irish Fest and other late-summer fairs and festivals.
Here are some of the highlights of Kansas City’s summer events:
‘War Remains’
May 27-Sept. 6, National WWI Museum and Memorial
This immersive virtual reality experience transports viewers to World War I’s Western Front. theworldwar.org
‘Testimony: African American Artists Collective’
June 5-March 27, Nelson-Atkins Museum
Highlighting the African American Artists Collective of Kansas City, the exhibition will feature the works of 36 local painters, sculptors, poets, photographers, performance artists and illustrators. nelson-atkins.org
Symphony in the Flint Hills
June 12, North Lakeview Pasture
The Kansas City Symphony, which is expected to announce its 2021-22 season any day, will present this concert that has become its summer tradition. symphonyintheflinthills.org
‘Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away’
Opens June 14, Union Station
More than 700 original objects and 400 photographs from around the world have been assembled for this groundbreaking exhibition about the most significant site of the Holocaust. unionstation.org
Melissa Villaseñor
June 16, Comedy Club of Kansas City
The first Latina cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” who got her start as a semifinalist on “America’s Got Talent,” is a woman of many voices. thecomedyclubkc.com
‘Godspell’
June 22-27, Starlight
This will be a concert-style production with a full cast and orchestra but with limited props. kcstarlight.com
Styx and Collective Soul
June 25, Azura Amphitheater
Formed in Chicago in 1972, Styx reached superstar status in the 1970s and ’80s. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Collective Soul released its 10th studio album, “Blood,” in 2019. azuraamp.com
Kansas City Air Show
July 3-4, New Century AirCenter
The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, celebrating their 75th anniversary, will be the star attraction. kcairshow.org
KC Fringe Festival
July 18-Aug. 1, online
The Fringe Festival will go virtual for the second consecutive year, presenting theater, dance, burlesque, performance art, visual art, spoken word and more. kcfringe.org
Kansas City Irish Fest
Sept. 3-5, Crown Center
In addition to some of the world’s top Irish entertainment, the festival provides Irish-themed shops, beverages, food and activities. kcirishfest.com
Kane Brown
Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center
This concert by the country-ish singer/songwriter, rescheduled from last May, will mark the return of full-capacity concerts to the T-Mobile Center; with Restless Road, Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson. t-mobilecenter.com
American Royal World Series of Barbecue
Sept. 16-19, Kansas Speedway
Billed as the largest barbecue contest in the world — which also features live music, vendors and other activities — this is the American Royal’s largest fundraiser. americanroyal.com
Summer 2021 events
Classical music and dance
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Gala, June 5, Kauffman Center
Symphony in the Flint Hills, June 12, North Lakeview Pasture
Wylliams Henry Contemporary Dance Company, “Art Remains,” June 18-19, Hotel Kansas City
Make Music Kansas City, June 21, citywide
Heartland Chamber Music Festival, July 30-Aug. 7, Johnson County Community College
Rolston String Quartet, Aug. 4, Yardley Hall
Theater
“Memories of the Game,” Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City. Opens June 4.
“Mamma Mia!” June 4-12, Theater in the Park
“Blame It on the Boogie,” MTH Theater at Crown Center, June 10-27, Quixotic Theater
“Oedipus the King,” Kansas City Public Theatre, June 17-26, Theis Park
“Curtains,” June 18-26, Theater in the Park
“Godspell,” June 22-27, Starlight
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” July 2-10, Theater in the Park
“Passing Strange,” Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City. Opens July 3.
“Dead Ringer,” July 8-18, MTH Theater at Crown Center
“Matilda The Musical,” July 9-11, Gladstone Theatre in the Park
“Half Time – Gotta Dance,” July 16-24, Theater in the Park
KC Fringe Festival, July 18-Aug. 1, virtual
“Illusionists,” July 20-25, Starlight
“Newsies,” July 30-Aug. 7, Theater in the Park
“Hair,” Aug. 5-29, MTH Theater at Crown Center
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” Aug. 11-22, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre
“Newsies,” Aug. 13-15, Gladstone Theatre in the Park
“An Evening with Jeremy Jordan,” Aug. 26-28, MTH Theater at Crown Cente
“On Your Feet,” Sept. 7-12, Starlight
“Priscilla: Queen of the Desert,” Barn Players, Sept. 17-26, Arts Asylum
“An Evening With Sierra Boggess,” Sept. 17-18, MTH Theater at Crown Center
“Escape to Margaritaville,” Sept. 21-26, Starlight
Comedy
Jim Breuer, May 27-29, Comedy Club of Kansas City
Ali Siddiq, May 28-29, Kansas City Improv
Leanne Morgan, June 3-5, Kansas City Improv
Jeff Allen, June 10, Kansas City Improv
Tony Hinchliffe, June 11-12, Comedy Club of Kansas City
Melissa Villaseñor, June 16, Comedy Club of Kansas City
Akaash Singh, June 17-19, Comedy Club of Kansas City
DeRay Davis, June 18-20, Kansas City Improv
Damon Wayans, June 25-27, Kansas City Improv
Tony Roberts, July 9-11, Kansas City Improv
Steve Burton and Bradford Anderso, July 12, Kansas City Improv
Corey Holcombs, July 16-18, Kansas City Improv
Christopher Titus, July 23-24, Kansas City Improv
Jo Koy, July 31, Uptown
Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Aug. 3, Uptown
Faizon Love, Aug. 6-8, Comedy Club of Kansas City
Sam Morril, Aug. 12-14, Comedy Club of Kansas City
Nick Colletti, Aug. 15, Comedy Club of Kansas City
Ron Funches, Aug. 19-21, Comedy Club of Kansas City
Jeanne Robertson, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Adam Carolla, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Bill Burr, Sept. 15, Starlight
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Lil Durk, May 27, BLVD Nights
Buckcherry, June 1, Uptown
Jason Boland & The Stragglers, June 4, Knuckleheads
Tank, June 4, Uptown
Tab Benoit with Whiskey Bayou, June 11, Knuckleheads
Jamey Johnson, June 18, Grinders
The Samples and Counter Culture, June 18, The Truman
Myles Kennedy, June 23, Uptown
Charley Crockett, June 24, Uptown
Neko Case, June 24, Liberty Hall
Bluegrass in the Bottoms, June 25-26, Grinders
Styx and Collective Soul, June 25, Azura Amphitheater
Fitz and the Tantrums with Livingston, July 1, Grinders
Lindsey Stirling, July 3, Starlight
Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro, July 8, Knuckleheads
Steve Earle & The Dukes, July 9, Knuckleheads
Dale Watson, July 10, Knuckleheads
American Aquarium with Morgan Wade, July 15, Knuckleheads
Trampled Under Foot, July 16-17, Knuckleheads
For King & Country, July 17, Azura Amphitheater
The Phil Collins Experience with Switch, July 17, Uptown
Poison Overdose with The M80s and Rebel Yell, July 23, Uptown
Josh Abbott Band, July 24, PBR Big Sky
Icewear Vezzo with 2Gunn Kevi and Suli4q, July 29, BLVD Nights
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Aug. 3, Azura Amphitheater
Jason Mraz, Aug. 3, Starlight
Paul Cauthen, Aug. 5, Knuckleheads
Tanya Tucker with Erin Enderlin, Aug. 6, Knuckleheads
The Decemberists, Aug. 7, Grinders
Tech N9ne, Aug. 7, Kansas City Live!
Shakey Graves with Tré Burt, Aug. 11, The Truman
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdï, Aug. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
The Dead South, Aug. 13, Grinders
Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Aug. 20, Knuckleheads
Deicide and Kataklysm, Aug. 21, Riot Room
Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Aug. 21, Ameristar
Flyover 2021, Aug. 21, Azura Amphitheater
Between The Buried and Me, Aug. 22, Granada
The Fab Four, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, Aug. 27, Ameristar
Moon Taxi, Aug. 27, The Truman
Beartooth with Wage War and Dragged Under, Aug. 28, The Truman
Throwback Throwdown featuring Clint Black and Tracy Byrd, Aug. 28, Azura Amphitheater
Martina McBride with Hailey Whitters, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center
Louis The Child with Whethan, Aug. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Yallapalooza featuring Morgan Wallen, Sept. 2, Azura Amphitheater
The Phantom Blues Band featuring Mike Finnigan, Sept. 3, Knuckleheads
Chris Renzema, Sept. 8, The Truman
Needtobreathe with Switchfoot, The New Respects, Sept. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Dancefestopia, Sept. 9-12, Lacygne, Kansas
Son Volt, Sept. 11, Knuckleheads
Big Thief, Sept. 12, Liberty Hall
The Doobie Brothers with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sept. 14, Starlight
Dance Gavin Dance with Animals As Leaders and more, Sept. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Kane Brown, Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center
John Pizzarelli Trio, Sept. 17, Folly
Sara Evans, Sept. 17, Ameristar
Grand Funk Railroad, Sept. 18, Ameristar
Rufus Wainwright and José González, Sept. 20, Uptown
The Allman Betts Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads
Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21, The Truman
Glass Animals, Sept. 22, Azura Amphitheater
Art, events/festivals/etc.
“War Remains,” May 27-Sept. 6, National WWI Museum and Memorial
Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-31, National WWI Museum and Memorial
Rhythm Antics, May 29, Soccer Nation KC
Great Balloon Glow, May 30, National WWI Museum and Memorial
Food, Art & Drink Festival, June 4, Gladstone
“Testimony: African American Artists Collective,” June 5-March 27, Nelson-Atkins Museum
“Pulse Topology” by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, June 10-Oct. 24, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Heart of America Concours d’Elegance Jaguar Show, June 12, Crown Center Square
Kansas City Summer Beer Fest, June 12, Arrowhead Stadium
Virtual Future Stages Festival, June 12-13, online
Wine and Brew on the Square, June 12, Independence Square
Wine Festival, June 12, Excelsior Springs
“Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” opens June 14, Union Station
Frontier Days, June 18-19, Edgerton
Gladstone Summertime Bluesfest, June 18, Oak Grove Park
Parked, June 24, Stump Park, Shawnee
Waterfest, June 25-26, Excelsior Springs
Flags for Freedom, June 26, Merriam Marketplace
Kansas City Air Show, July 3-4, New Century AirCenter
Parkville Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, Parkville
Kansas City BBQ Festival, July 9-11, Arrowhead Stadium
Teddy Bear Picnic, July 9, Westport-Roanoke Community Center
Water Lantern Festival, July 10, Theis Park
Wyandotte County Fair, July 13-17, Wyandotte County Fairgrounds
Cass County Fair, July 13-18, Pleasant Hill
The Great Car Show, July 18, National World War I Museum and Memorial
Festival of Butterflies, July 22-Aug. 8, Powell Gardens
Mustang Club of America’s National Car Show, July 23-25, Overland Park Convention Center
Grand Carnivale, July 24-Aug. 8, Worlds of Fun
Kansas City Celebrates Missouri’s Bicentennial, July 24, François Chouteau and Native American Heritage Fountain
Johnson County Fair, July 27-Aug. 1, Gardner
Leavenworth County Fair, July 27-31, Tonganoxie
Missouri State Fair, Aug. 12-22, Sedalia
Parkville Days, Aug. 20-22, Parkville
Planet Comicon Kansas City, Aug. 20-22, Bartle Hall
India Fest, Aug. 22, Overland Park Convention Center
Jazzoo, Aug. 27, Kansas City Zoo
De Soto Days Festival, Sept. 2-4, De Soto
Kansas City Irish Fest, Sept. 3-5, Crown Center
Naka-Kon Anime Convention, Sept. 3-5, Overland Park Convention Center
Santa-Cali-Gon Days Festival, Sept. 3-6, Independence Square
Kansas City Renaissance Festival, Sept. 4-Oct. 17, Bonner Springs
Art Westport, Sept. 10-12, Westport
Greek Festival, Sept. 10-12, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Independence Uncorked, Sept. 11, Bingham-Waggoner Estate
Jesse James Festival, Sept. 11 and 16-19, Kearney
KC Beer Fest, Sept. 11, Power & Light District
Lenexa Spinach Festival, Sept. 11, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park
American Royal World Series of Barbecue, Sept. 16-19, Kansas Speedway
Brookside Art Annual, Sept. 17-19, Brookside district
The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!, Sept. 17, Lied Center
Festival of the Lost Township, Sept. 18, Raytown
