Kansas City summer entertainment guide: At last, music, comedy, festivals and more

The local summer schedule is a tad light on indoor concerts and theater thanks to the pandemic, but, unlike last summer, that doesn’t mean it isn’t packed with promising events.

In fact, a year after virtually all activities were wiped out by COVID-19, the summer slate is as loaded as ever in at least two categories: history and comedy.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and Union Station all will present exhibitions with historical significance, highlighted by Union Station’s “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” Also, the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum is expected to reopen during the summer, according to library director Kurt Graham. It has been closed since July 2019, first because of a major renovation and then because of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the summer is loaded with national touring comics such as Melissa Villaseñor, Akaash Singh, Damon Wayans, Faizon Love, Adam Carolla and Bill Burr. It’s worth noting that comedians and comedy clubs are notorious for rearranging their schedules, so you might not want to plan your summer vacation around any of these appearances.

Among other events that have escaped cancellation or postponement because of COVID-19, some early in the summer will have limited-capacity audiences. Most others are outdoors.

Starlight Theatre will present a smaller and later than usual season of concerts and Broadway shows, beginning with “Godspell” in late June. Azura Amphitheater, formerly the Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, also has delayed its start until late June but will offer big concerts such as Styx and Collective Soul, Jason Isbell and Clint Black and Tracy Byrd. Again, don’t be surprised if any of those concerts don’t happen as scheduled.

Even some outdoor events have been lost to the pandemic, including Celebration at the Station, Boulevardia and the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival. The many concerts postponed include major ones by Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Kenny Chesney, Maroon 5 and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe. The Big Slick Celebrity weekend will be online for the second consecutive year.

But almost all county fairs will carry on, as will the Kansas City Irish Fest and other late-summer fairs and festivals.

Here are some of the highlights of Kansas City’s summer events:

‘War Remains’

May 27-Sept. 6, National WWI Museum and Memorial

This immersive virtual reality experience transports viewers to World War I’s Western Front. theworldwar.org

‘Testimony: African American Artists Collective’

June 5-March 27, Nelson-Atkins Museum

Highlighting the African American Artists Collective of Kansas City, the exhibition will feature the works of 36 local painters, sculptors, poets, photographers, performance artists and illustrators. nelson-atkins.org

The Kansas City Symphony performs each summer at a different site in the Flint Hills. JACOB GEDETSIS The Kansas City Star

Symphony in the Flint Hills

June 12, North Lakeview Pasture

The Kansas City Symphony, which is expected to announce its 2021-22 season any day, will present this concert that has become its summer tradition. symphonyintheflinthills.org

George Guastello, president and CEO of Union Station, announced in September that “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” would be coming to Union Station. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

‘Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away’

Opens June 14, Union Station

More than 700 original objects and 400 photographs from around the world have been assembled for this groundbreaking exhibition about the most significant site of the Holocaust. unionstation.org

Melissa Villaseñor

June 16, Comedy Club of Kansas City

The first Latina cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” who got her start as a semifinalist on “America’s Got Talent,” is a woman of many voices. thecomedyclubkc.com

‘Godspell’

June 22-27, Starlight

This will be a concert-style production with a full cast and orchestra but with limited props. kcstarlight.com

Styx and Collective Soul

June 25, Azura Amphitheater

Formed in Chicago in 1972, Styx reached superstar status in the 1970s and ’80s. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Collective Soul released its 10th studio album, “Blood,” in 2019. azuraamp.com

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will perform at the Kansas City Air Show during the Fourth of July weekend. Amanda McCoy File photo

Kansas City Air Show

July 3-4, New Century AirCenter

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, celebrating their 75th anniversary, will be the star attraction. kcairshow.org

KC Fringe Festival

July 18-Aug. 1, online

The Fringe Festival will go virtual for the second consecutive year, presenting theater, dance, burlesque, performance art, visual art, spoken word and more. kcfringe.org

Kansas City Irish Fest

Sept. 3-5, Crown Center

In addition to some of the world’s top Irish entertainment, the festival provides Irish-themed shops, beverages, food and activities. kcirishfest.com

Kane Brown

Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center

This concert by the country-ish singer/songwriter, rescheduled from last May, will mark the return of full-capacity concerts to the T-Mobile Center; with Restless Road, Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson. t-mobilecenter.com

The American Royal World Series of Barbecue returns to the Kansas Speedway in September. James Wooldridge The Kansas City Star

American Royal World Series of Barbecue

Sept. 16-19, Kansas Speedway

Billed as the largest barbecue contest in the world — which also features live music, vendors and other activities — this is the American Royal’s largest fundraiser. americanroyal.com

Classical music and dance

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Gala, June 5, Kauffman Center

Symphony in the Flint Hills, June 12, North Lakeview Pasture

Wylliams Henry Contemporary Dance Company, “Art Remains,” June 18-19, Hotel Kansas City

Make Music Kansas City, June 21, citywide

Heartland Chamber Music Festival, July 30-Aug. 7, Johnson County Community College

Rolston String Quartet, Aug. 4, Yardley Hall

Starlight Theatre will once again present “On Your Feet,” the Gloria Estefan musical. Matthew Murphy

Theater

“Memories of the Game,” Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City. Opens June 4.

“Mamma Mia!” June 4-12, Theater in the Park

“Blame It on the Boogie,” MTH Theater at Crown Center, June 10-27, Quixotic Theater

“Oedipus the King,” Kansas City Public Theatre, June 17-26, Theis Park

“Curtains,” June 18-26, Theater in the Park

“Godspell,” June 22-27, Starlight

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” July 2-10, Theater in the Park

“Passing Strange,” Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City. Opens July 3.

“Dead Ringer,” July 8-18, MTH Theater at Crown Center

“Matilda The Musical,” July 9-11, Gladstone Theatre in the Park

“Half Time – Gotta Dance,” July 16-24, Theater in the Park

KC Fringe Festival, July 18-Aug. 1, virtual

“Illusionists,” July 20-25, Starlight

“Newsies,” July 30-Aug. 7, Theater in the Park

“Hair,” Aug. 5-29, MTH Theater at Crown Center

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” Aug. 11-22, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

“Newsies,” Aug. 13-15, Gladstone Theatre in the Park

“An Evening with Jeremy Jordan,” Aug. 26-28, MTH Theater at Crown Cente

“On Your Feet,” Sept. 7-12, Starlight

“Priscilla: Queen of the Desert,” Barn Players, Sept. 17-26, Arts Asylum

“An Evening With Sierra Boggess,” Sept. 17-18, MTH Theater at Crown Center

“Escape to Margaritaville,” Sept. 21-26, Starlight

Damon Wayans is coming to Kansas City Improv in June. Jeff Christensen AP

Comedy

Jim Breuer, May 27-29, Comedy Club of Kansas City

Ali Siddiq, May 28-29, Kansas City Improv

Leanne Morgan, June 3-5, Kansas City Improv

Jeff Allen, June 10, Kansas City Improv

Tony Hinchliffe, June 11-12, Comedy Club of Kansas City

Melissa Villaseñor, June 16, Comedy Club of Kansas City

Akaash Singh, June 17-19, Comedy Club of Kansas City

DeRay Davis, June 18-20, Kansas City Improv

Damon Wayans, June 25-27, Kansas City Improv

Tony Roberts, July 9-11, Kansas City Improv

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderso, July 12, Kansas City Improv

Corey Holcombs, July 16-18, Kansas City Improv

Christopher Titus, July 23-24, Kansas City Improv

Jo Koy, July 31, Uptown

Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Aug. 3, Uptown

Faizon Love, Aug. 6-8, Comedy Club of Kansas City

Sam Morril, Aug. 12-14, Comedy Club of Kansas City

Nick Colletti, Aug. 15, Comedy Club of Kansas City

Ron Funches, Aug. 19-21, Comedy Club of Kansas City

Jeanne Robertson, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Adam Carolla, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Bill Burr, Sept. 15, Starlight

Martina McBride will perform at the Kauffman Center in August. Al Wagner Invision/AP

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Lil Durk, May 27, BLVD Nights

Buckcherry, June 1, Uptown

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, June 4, Knuckleheads

Tank, June 4, Uptown

Tab Benoit with Whiskey Bayou, June 11, Knuckleheads

Jamey Johnson, June 18, Grinders

The Samples and Counter Culture, June 18, The Truman

Myles Kennedy, June 23, Uptown

Charley Crockett, June 24, Uptown

Neko Case, June 24, Liberty Hall

Bluegrass in the Bottoms, June 25-26, Grinders

Styx and Collective Soul, June 25, Azura Amphitheater

Fitz and the Tantrums with Livingston, July 1, Grinders

Lindsey Stirling, July 3, Starlight

Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro, July 8, Knuckleheads

Steve Earle & The Dukes, July 9, Knuckleheads

Dale Watson, July 10, Knuckleheads

American Aquarium with Morgan Wade, July 15, Knuckleheads

Trampled Under Foot, July 16-17, Knuckleheads

For King & Country, July 17, Azura Amphitheater

The Phil Collins Experience with Switch, July 17, Uptown

Poison Overdose with The M80s and Rebel Yell, July 23, Uptown

Josh Abbott Band, July 24, PBR Big Sky

Icewear Vezzo with 2Gunn Kevi and Suli4q, July 29, BLVD Nights

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Aug. 3, Azura Amphitheater

Jason Mraz, Aug. 3, Starlight

Paul Cauthen, Aug. 5, Knuckleheads

Tanya Tucker with Erin Enderlin, Aug. 6, Knuckleheads

The Decemberists, Aug. 7, Grinders

Tech N9ne, Aug. 7, Kansas City Live!

Shakey Graves with Tré Burt, Aug. 11, The Truman

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdï, Aug. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

The Dead South, Aug. 13, Grinders

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Aug. 20, Knuckleheads

Deicide and Kataklysm, Aug. 21, Riot Room

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Aug. 21, Ameristar

Flyover 2021, Aug. 21, Azura Amphitheater

Between The Buried and Me, Aug. 22, Granada

The Fab Four, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, Aug. 27, Ameristar

Moon Taxi, Aug. 27, The Truman

Beartooth with Wage War and Dragged Under, Aug. 28, The Truman

Throwback Throwdown featuring Clint Black and Tracy Byrd, Aug. 28, Azura Amphitheater

Martina McBride with Hailey Whitters, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center

Louis The Child with Whethan, Aug. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Yallapalooza featuring Morgan Wallen, Sept. 2, Azura Amphitheater

The Phantom Blues Band featuring Mike Finnigan, Sept. 3, Knuckleheads

Chris Renzema, Sept. 8, The Truman

Needtobreathe with Switchfoot, The New Respects, Sept. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Dancefestopia, Sept. 9-12, Lacygne, Kansas

Son Volt, Sept. 11, Knuckleheads

Big Thief, Sept. 12, Liberty Hall

The Doobie Brothers with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sept. 14, Starlight

Dance Gavin Dance with Animals As Leaders and more, Sept. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Kane Brown, Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center

John Pizzarelli Trio, Sept. 17, Folly

Sara Evans, Sept. 17, Ameristar

Grand Funk Railroad, Sept. 18, Ameristar

Rufus Wainwright and José González, Sept. 20, Uptown

The Allman Betts Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21, The Truman

Glass Animals, Sept. 22, Azura Amphitheater

Powell Gardens’ annual Festival of Butterflies returns in August. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Art, events/festivals/etc.

“War Remains,” May 27-Sept. 6, National WWI Museum and Memorial

Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-31, National WWI Museum and Memorial

Rhythm Antics, May 29, Soccer Nation KC

Great Balloon Glow, May 30, National WWI Museum and Memorial

Food, Art & Drink Festival, June 4, Gladstone

“Testimony: African American Artists Collective,” June 5-March 27, Nelson-Atkins Museum

“Pulse Topology” by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, June 10-Oct. 24, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Heart of America Concours d’Elegance Jaguar Show, June 12, Crown Center Square

Kansas City Summer Beer Fest, June 12, Arrowhead Stadium

Virtual Future Stages Festival, June 12-13, online

Wine and Brew on the Square, June 12, Independence Square

Wine Festival, June 12, Excelsior Springs

“Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” opens June 14, Union Station

Frontier Days, June 18-19, Edgerton

Gladstone Summertime Bluesfest, June 18, Oak Grove Park

Parked, June 24, Stump Park, Shawnee

Waterfest, June 25-26, Excelsior Springs

Flags for Freedom, June 26, Merriam Marketplace

Kansas City Air Show, July 3-4, New Century AirCenter

Parkville Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, Parkville

Kansas City BBQ Festival, July 9-11, Arrowhead Stadium

Teddy Bear Picnic, July 9, Westport-Roanoke Community Center

Water Lantern Festival, July 10, Theis Park

Wyandotte County Fair, July 13-17, Wyandotte County Fairgrounds

Cass County Fair, July 13-18, Pleasant Hill

The Great Car Show, July 18, National World War I Museum and Memorial

Festival of Butterflies, July 22-Aug. 8, Powell Gardens

Mustang Club of America’s National Car Show, July 23-25, Overland Park Convention Center

Grand Carnivale, July 24-Aug. 8, Worlds of Fun

Kansas City Celebrates Missouri’s Bicentennial, July 24, François Chouteau and Native American Heritage Fountain

Johnson County Fair, July 27-Aug. 1, Gardner

Leavenworth County Fair, July 27-31, Tonganoxie

Missouri State Fair, Aug. 12-22, Sedalia

Parkville Days, Aug. 20-22, Parkville

Planet Comicon Kansas City, Aug. 20-22, Bartle Hall

India Fest, Aug. 22, Overland Park Convention Center

Jazzoo, Aug. 27, Kansas City Zoo

De Soto Days Festival, Sept. 2-4, De Soto

Kansas City Irish Fest, Sept. 3-5, Crown Center

Naka-Kon Anime Convention, Sept. 3-5, Overland Park Convention Center

Santa-Cali-Gon Days Festival, Sept. 3-6, Independence Square

Kansas City Renaissance Festival, Sept. 4-Oct. 17, Bonner Springs

Art Westport, Sept. 10-12, Westport

Greek Festival, Sept. 10-12, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Independence Uncorked, Sept. 11, Bingham-Waggoner Estate

Jesse James Festival, Sept. 11 and 16-19, Kearney

KC Beer Fest, Sept. 11, Power & Light District

Lenexa Spinach Festival, Sept. 11, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park

American Royal World Series of Barbecue, Sept. 16-19, Kansas Speedway

Brookside Art Annual, Sept. 17-19, Brookside district

The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!, Sept. 17, Lied Center

Festival of the Lost Township, Sept. 18, Raytown