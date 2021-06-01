Coming to Kansas City: Foo Fighters, ZZ Top and Willie Nelson, Florida Georgia Line

Foo Fighters will play Aug. 5 at the Azura Amphitheater with Radkey. File photo

On sale Thursday, June 3





St. Vincent, Oct. 7, Uptown. $35-$75

On sale Friday, June 4

Foo Fighters with Radkey, Aug. 5, Azura Amphitheater. Ticket prices TBA.

ZZ Top and Willie Nelson, Aug. 8, Azura Amphitheater. Ticket prices TBA.

Florida Georgia Line with Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, Oct. 30, T-Mobile Center. Ticket prices TBA.

Tyler Hubbard, left, and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line are scheduled to perform Oct. 30 at the T-Mobile Center. Amy Sussman File photo

On sale Monday, June 7

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Aug. 18, Kauffman Center. $39.50

Upcoming on sale

Brett Young with Maddie & Tae and Filmore, Nov. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$59.50. On sale June 11.

Coming soon

Sara Morgan, June 3, Knuckleheads. $20

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, June 4, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Tank, June 4, Uptown. $55

The 502s, June 6, Knuckleheads. $15

Mike Dillon with Nikki Glaspie, June 10, 1900 Building. $25

Tab Benoit with Whiskey Bayou, June 11, Knuckleheads. $35

X-Raided and Brotha Lynch, June 11, BLVD nights. $40-$80

En Vogue, June 12, Hy-Vee Arena. $32.50-$70.50

Andy Frasco & The U.N., June 17, The Truman. $25-$35

Jamey Johnson, June 18, Grinders. $40-$85

The Samples and Counter Culture, June 18, The Truman. $25

Cordovas and Great Peacock, June 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Myles Kennedy, June 23, Uptown. $35-$59

Charley Crockett, June 24, Uptown. $30-$35

Mozzy, June 25, Blvd Nights. $50-$100

Bluegrass in the Bottoms, June 25-26, Grinders. $80-$150

Styx and Collective Soul, June 25, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$137

Clay Clear Band, June 26, Aztec. $20

Max Haverfield & Friends, “Sound of Glory,” June 27, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. $29

Fitz and the Tantrums with Livingston, July 1, Grinders. $35-$59

Lindsey Stirling with Kiesza, July 3, Starlight. $39.50-$144.50

Steve Earle & The Dukes, July 9, Knuckleheads. $42.50-$65

Dale Watson, July 10, Knuckleheads. $20

American Aquarium with Morgan Wade, July 15, Knuckleheads. $20

Trampled Under Foot, July 16-17, Knuckleheads. $68.50-$145

Also on sale

For King & Country, July 17, Azura Amphitheater. $29.50-$79.50

The Phil Collins Experience with Switch, July 17, Uptown. $25-$45

Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, July 23, Knuckleheads. $20

Poison Overdose with The M80s and Rebel Yell, July 23, Uptown. $20

Claude VonStroke, July 24, Uptown. $25-$50

Josh Abbott Band, July 24, PBR Big Sky. $25-$500

Icewear Vezzo with 2Gunn Kevi and Suli4q, July 29, BLVD Nights. $30-$300

The Quebe Sisters, July 29, Knuckleheads. $20

The Cadillac Three, July 31, Knuckleheads. $20

Pop Evil, July 31, The Truman. $20

Jo Koy, July 31-Aug. 1, Uptown. $52.50-$62.50

Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Aug. 3, Uptown. $35-$142

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Aug. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $45-$99.50

Jason Mraz, Aug. 3, Starlight. $30.50-$99.50

Paul Cauthen, Aug. 5, Knuckleheads. $25

Lady A, Aug. 6, Azura Amphitheater. $30-$395.50

Tanya Tucker with Erin Enderlin, Aug. 6, Knuckleheads. $48.50

The Decemberists, Aug. 7, Grinders. $35-$99

Tech N9ne, Aug. 7, Kansas City Live! $27.50-$100

My Baby, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $15

Shakey Graves with Tré Burt, Aug. 11, The Truman. $27-$54

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$87.50

The Dead South, Aug. 13, Grinders. $25-$75

William Clark Green, Aug. 13, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Mike Zito’s Big Damn Band with Tito Jackson, Aug. 14, Knuckleheads. $25

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Aug. 20, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Deicide and Kataklysm, Aug. 21, Riot Room. $25

Flyover 2021, Aug. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$200

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Aug. 21, Ameristar. $35-$50

Between The Buried and Me, Aug. 22, Granada. $25

Helen Gillet, Aug. 25, 1900 Building. $25

David Allan Coe, Aug. 27, Knuckleheads. $37.50

The Fab Four, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, Aug. 27, Ameristar. $35-$50

Moon Taxi, Aug. 27, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Beartooth with Wage War and Dragged Under, Aug. 28, The Truman. $28.50-$50

Jeanne Robertson, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$54.50

Throwback Throwdown featuring Clint Black, Tracy Byrd and Neal McCoy, Aug. 28, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$60

Martina McBride with Hailey Whitters, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. $39-$119

Louis The Child with Whethan, Aug. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34-$45

Waxahatchee, Aug. 31, Knuckleheads. Sold out.

Yallapalooza featuring Morgan Wallen, Sept. 2, Azura Amphitheater. $20-$109.50

The Phantom Blues Band featuring Mike Finnigan, Sept. 3, Knuckleheads. $35-47.50

Korn and Staind, Sept. 6, Azura Amphitheater. $29.50-$89.50

Chris Renzema, Sept. 8, The Truman. $17-$34

Needtobreathe with Switchfoot and The New Respects, Sept. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $32.50-$65

Dancefestopia, Sept. 9-12, Lacygne, Kansas. $199-$599

Adam Carolla, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Shake The Lake Country Music Festival, Sept. 11, Longview Lake Swim Beach. $49-$149

Son Volt, Sept. 11, Knuckleheads. $25-$37.50

Big Thief, Sept. 12, Liberty Hall. $26-$50

The Doobie Brothers with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sept. 14, Starlight. $39-$175

Bill Burr, Sept. 15, Starlight. $35-$85

Dance Gavin Dance with Animals As Leaders and more, Sept. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$35

Kane Brown, Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center. $35-$75

John Pizzarelli Trio, Sept. 17, Folly. $20-$55

Sara Evans, Sept. 17, Ameristar. $55-$209

Albert Cummings, Sept. 18, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Grand Funk Railroad, Sept. 18, Ameristar. $40-$175

Rufus Wainwright and José González, Sept. 20, Uptown. $35-$79

The Allman Betts Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21, The Truman. $28

Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36, Sept. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $35-$124.50

Glass Animals, Sept. 22, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$39.50

Grouplove, Sept. 22, Liberty Hall. $30

Missouri and The Instamatics, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

New Found Glory and Simple Plan, Sept. 22, Uptown. $31-$40

Little Big Town with Nightfall, Sept. 24-25, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$115

Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 24, Ameristar. $30-$110

Pecos & The Rooftops, Sept. 24, Granada. $13

America, Sept. 25, Lied Center. $21-$55

Don Felder, Sept. 25, Ameristar. $45-$170

Boney James, Sept. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50

Lauren Daigle, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $26.50-$122

Samia with Savannah Conley, Sept. 26, RecordBar. $15

The Brook & The Bluff, Sept. 27, RecordBar. $15-$18

Future Islands, Sept. 29, Liberty Hall. $26-$30

Jukebox the Ghost, Sept. 29, The Truman. $20-$25

Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles, Sept. 29, Grinders. $34.50-$134

Amir El Saffar and the Two Rivers Ensemble, Sept. 30, Lied Center. $14-$25

Singer-songwriter St. Vincent will come to Kansas City on Oct. 7 for a concert at the Uptown. Scott Fischer File photo

The Avett Brothers, Oct. 1, Azura Amphitheater. $44.50-$69.50

Slaughter with La Guns, Oct. 1, Ameristar. $27-$140

Machine Gun Kelly, Oct. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $68-$237

City Morgue, Oct. 7, Granada. $20

Marc Rebillet, Oct. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$33

He$H with Bommer and Zia, Oct. 8, Granada. $15-$25

Jason Aldean with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, Oct. 8, T-Mobile Center. $50-$325

Jelly Roll, Oct. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

Nikki Glaser, Oct. 8, Uptown. $39.75

Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li, Oct. 9, Granada. $25

Karrin Allyson, Oct. 9, Folly. $20-$55

Marc Anthony, Oct. 9, T-Mobile Center. $64-$184

Primus with Wolfmother, Oct. 9, Grinders. $37.50-$97

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 10, Encore. $20

Local H, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $15

Gojira with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $25-$50

Satsang with Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, Oct. 13, 1900 Building. $15-$25

Legends of Hip Hop, Oct. 15, Municipal Auditorium. $61-$1127

Vicki Lawrence and Mama, Oct. 15, Ameristar. $40-$145

Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Oct. 16, Aztec. $20

Andrea Bocelli, Oct. 16, T-Mobile Center. $80-$1,500

Pokey LaFarge, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Preacher Lawson, Oct. 16, Ameristar. $20-$35

August Burns Red with Fit for a King, Erra and Like Moths to Flames, Oct. 19, The Truman. $27.50-$50

In This Moment with Ded and Raven Black, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Jake Miller, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $20

Watkins Family Hour, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $39.50

Trey Kennedy, Oct. 21, Uptown. $35-$99

Aaron Lewis, Oct. 22, Ameristar. $57-$75

Ron White, Oct. 23, Ameristar. $70-$100

San Holo, Oct. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $23-$40

Bleachers, Oct. 24, Uptown. $35

The Westerlies, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Oct. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$109

Ruston Kelly with Margaret Glaspy, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $20-$25

Black Violin, Oct. 27, Kauffman Center. $29-$59

Jimmie Vaughan, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Grupo Firme, Oct. 29, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$139.50

Todd Snider, Oct. 29, Folly. $35-$45

Dayglow, Oct. 30, The Truman. $20-$25

Josh Turner, Oct. 30, Ameristar. $55-$170

MercyMe, Oct. 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $30-$165

Dude Perfect, Oct. 31, T-Mobile Center. $28-$202

Crumb, Nov. 1, Granada. $25

Theory of a Deadman with 10 Years, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$20

Coin with Valley, Nov. 3, The Truman. $25-$75

Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley, Nov. 3, Madrid. $25

Jinjer with Suicide Silence, Nov. 4, Granada. $25-$133

K.U. Symphony Orchestra with Tiempo Libre, Nov. 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

The Brian McKnight 4, Nov. 5, Lied Center. $19-$50

Leonid & Friends, Nov. 5, Ameristar. $20-$120

Commodores, Nov. 6, Ameristar. $57-$160

Robbie Fulks, Nov. 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Tauren Wells with Riley Clemmons and Andrew Ripp, Nov. 7, Sheffield Family Life Center. $14.95-$60

Emmet Cohen Trio, Nov. 8, Lied Center. $19-$35

John Mark McMillan, Nov. 8, RecordBar. $25

The Monkees, Nov. 10, Uptown. $45-$79

Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Townes, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Chuck Prophet, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Queensryche, Nov. 12, Ameristar. $35-$55

“Whose Live Anyway,” Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Sam Baker Trio, Nov. 13, Folly. $15-$50

Abbamania, Nov. 14, Uptown. $25-$60

Dan and Shay, Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$79.50

Scribble Showdown, Nov. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$55

Julien Baker with DEHD and Katie Malco, Nov. 15, Granada. $25

Madison Beer, Nov. 15, The Truman. $27.50-$55

Smallpools, Nov. 16, Encore. $22

Goose, Nov. 17, The Truman. $25-$50

Straight No Chaser, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.95-$63

Caribou with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Nov. 18, Granada. $27

The Happy Fits, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $15

Stephen Curtis Chapman, Nov. 18, Folly. $26-$75

Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 19, Lied Center. $14-$35

Bob Jovi and Just What I Needed, Nov. 20, Aztec. $20

The Guess Who, Nov. 20, Ameristar. $35-$150

Lovelytheband and Sir Sly with Cannons, Nov. 21, The Truman. $29.50-$35

Neck Deep, Nov. 22, The Truman. $27.50

The Schwag, Nov. 25, Uptown. $15

Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 27, Uptown. $20-$25

Purity Ring, Nov. 30, Granada. $26-$50

Kip Moore with Gabe Lee, Dec. 2, Uptown. $35-$159

“The Price is Right” Live! Dec. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65

Monophonics, Dec. 3, RecordBar. $15-$20

Travis Tritt, Dec. 3, Ameristar. $59.50-$89.50

Carrot Top, Dec. 4, Ameristar. $30-$105

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80

Anderson East, Dec. 10, Madrid. $25-$89

David Benoit, Dec. 10, Folly. $20-$55

The Driver Era, Dec. 10, The Truman. $25-$154

Home Free, Dec. 10, Uptown. $24.50-$87

Ridin’ the Storm Out, Dec. 11, Aztec. $20

Tony Orlando, Dec. 11, Ameristar. $35

Gary Gulman, Dec. 16, Madrid. $25-$35

Impractical Jokers, Dec. 18, T-Mobile Center. $52.50-$153

Tommy Emmanuel with Andy McKee, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio, Jan. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Little River Band, Jan. 15, Ameristar. $45-$145

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jan. 18, Lied Center. $19-$55

The Man in Black: Tribute To Johnny Cash, Jan. 22, Ameristar. $15-$105

Motion City Soundtrack, Jan. 25, Granada. $34.50

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy with Kittens, Jan. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$48

Herman’s Hermits, Jan. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50

Fortune Feimster, Jan. 29, Uptown. $29.50-$92

Elton John, Feb. 1, T-Mobile Center. $66-$1,038

Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

The Beach Boys, Feb. 9, 2022, Kauffman Center. $54-$104

Beth Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. $35-$227

Anat Cohen Quartetinho, Feb. 12, Folly. $20-$55

Rosanne Cash, Feb. 12, Lied Center. $19-$50

Eric Church, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $39-$169

Tommy Cash, Feb. 19, Encore. $15

The Weeknd, Feb. 19, T-Mobile Center. $29.75-$425.75

Terry Fator, Feb. 22, Ameristar. $62-$225

David Archuleta, Feb. 24, Knuckleheads. $25-$140

Louis Tomlinson, Feb. 26, Uptown. Sold out.

K.Flay, March 1, The Truman. $21.50-$27

Everclear, March 4, Ameristar. $35-$115

Dennis Deyoung, March 5, Ameristar. $40-$60

Crystal Gayle, March 12, Ameristar. $35-$50

Paquito D’Rivera Quintet, March 12, Folly. $20-$55

Kaleo, March 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$62

We Banjo 3, March 19, The Truman. $15-$30

Yakov Smirnoff, March 25, Ameristar. $28

Alton Brown, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$69.50

The Airborne Toxic Event, March 28, The Truman. $25-$30

Girl in Red, March 29, The Truman. $24.50-$50

Girl Talk, April 9, The Truman. $25-$30

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, April 10, Kauffman Center. $35-$139

John Gorka, April 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

Aly & AJ, April 14, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Eliane Elias, April 16, Folly. $20-$55

Alan Doyle, April 21, Madrid. $25-$35

LP with Nick Leng, April 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$135

T.G. Sheppard, April 23, Ameristar. $20-$35

Amy Speace, April 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

Justin Bieber, May 4, T-Mobile Center. $50.50-$116

Russ, May 17, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.95-$59.95

They Might Be Giants, May 17, The Truman. $27-$30

Rage Against The Machine, May 18, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578

Jacob Collier, May 19, The Truman. $30

AJR, June 1, 2022, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50

Brit Floyd, June 18, 2022 Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$79.50

Matchbox Twenty, June 21, 2022, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, 2022, Starlight. $25-$150

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, July 19, 2022, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945

Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, 2022, Ameristar. $60-$240

David Gray, Aug. 7, 2022, Starlight. $45-$125

Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, 2022, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50

Roger Waters, Sept. 3, 2022, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com