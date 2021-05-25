Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre to open at full capacity in time for Broadway hit in June

Starlight Theatre, which lost its entire 2020 season to the pandemic, will return June 22-27 with “Godspell.” Starlight Theatre

After losing its entire 2020 season to the pandemic, Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre at Swope Park will open at full capacity beginning in June.

The iconic outdoor theater, which seats about 8,000 people, will be operating at full capacity for the first time since before the pandemic began, according to a news release Monday.

Masks are recommended, but not required for audience members, according to the theater. Those who have not received the vaccine are strongly urged to wear masks, in line with CDC guidelines.

“There’s nothing like hearing those first notes as the orchestra starts to play under the stars each summer,” Rich Baker, Starlight’s President and CEO, said in the release.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series, which will open June 22-27 with “Godspell.”

“Godspell” will be followed by “The Illusionists” (July 20-25), “On Your Feet!” (Sept. 7-12) and “Escape to Margaritaville” (Sept. 21-26).

2021 marks Starlight’s 70th year hosting Broadway shows. Starlight, Kansas City’s largest and oldest performing arts institution, began as a nonprofit in 1951 after opening as a theater the year before.

